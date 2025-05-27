Dinner DeeAs Burger Week recipe: Smoky Black Bean Burger

All this week I'm sharing my favorite burger recipes, and today I'm sharing a plant-based option. But it's not just for that one vegetarian friend; this recipe is good enough for everyone to eat.

Click here for a printable version of the recipes below. If you make any of them, send me a photo and let me know how they turned out!

And let us know if you have a Chef or recipe request! Email DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

See our next Dinner DeeAs Burger Week recipe tomorrow at 1pm on FOX13.

Smoky Black Bean Burger with Street Corn Salad

A hearty, flavor-packed burger made with black beans, smoky spices, and crunchy toppings—served with a vibrant street corn salad for the ultimate Tex-Mex plate.

Ingredients

Black Bean Burger

1 (15 oz) can black beans, drained and rinsed

½ cup cooked brown rice (or quinoa)

¼ cup breadcrumbs (or crushed tortilla chips for extra crunch)

1 egg

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp cumin

½ tsp chili powder

½ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp salt

2 tbsp chopped cilantro

2 tbsp finely diced red onion

1 tbsp olive oil (for pan-frying)

2 burger buns (brioche, whole wheat, or jalapeño cheddar if you can find it)

2 slices pepper jack cheese (or dairy-free cheese if preferred)

toppings: sliced avocado, shredded lettuce, pickled jalapeños, chipotle mayo

Chipotle Mayo

¼ cup mayonnaise (or vegan mayo)

1 tsp adobo sauce (from a can of chipotle peppers)

½ tsp lime juice

lime zest

Street Corn Salad

2 cups corn kernels (fresh, canned, or thawed frozen)

¼ cup crumbled Cotija or feta cheese

2 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp sour cream or Greek yogurt

1 tbsp lime juice

½ tsp chili powder

2 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Make Street Corn Salad: toast corn in skillet until lightly charred (ensure thawed frozen corn is free of moisture). In bowl, mix corn, Cotija, mayo, sour cream, lime juice, chili powder, and cilantro. Season with salt and pepper. Chill until ready to serve. Make Black Bean Burgers: in bowl, mash black beans with fork or potato masher until mostly smooth with a few chunks. Stir in rice, breadcrumbs, egg, spices, cilantro, and red onion. Mix until combined. Form into 2 firm patties. Heat olive oil in skillet over medium heat. Cook patties 4–5 minutes per side until crisp and heated through. Top with cheese during last minute to melt. Toast buns until golden. Mix chipotle mayo ingredients in small bowl. Spread chipotle mayo on both buns. Layer with lettuce, black bean patty, avocado slices, and pickled jalapeños.

Pro Tip: Make a double batch of patties and freeze the extras—just thaw and pan-sear for a lightning-fast dinner anytime the craving hits. Great on a salad or crumbled in a burrito bowl too!

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.