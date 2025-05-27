Dinner DeeAs Burger Week recipe: Smoky Black Bean Burger
All this week I'm sharing my favorite burger recipes, and today I'm sharing a plant-based option. But it's not just for that one vegetarian friend; this recipe is good enough for everyone to eat.
Smoky Black Bean Burger with Street Corn Salad
A hearty, flavor-packed burger made with black beans, smoky spices, and crunchy toppings—served with a vibrant street corn salad for the ultimate Tex-Mex plate.
Ingredients
Black Bean Burger
- 1 (15 oz) can black beans, drained and rinsed
- ½ cup cooked brown rice (or quinoa)
- ¼ cup breadcrumbs (or crushed tortilla chips for extra crunch)
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp cumin
- ½ tsp chili powder
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- ¼ tsp salt
- 2 tbsp chopped cilantro
- 2 tbsp finely diced red onion
- 1 tbsp olive oil (for pan-frying)
- 2 burger buns (brioche, whole wheat, or jalapeño cheddar if you can find it)
- 2 slices pepper jack cheese (or dairy-free cheese if preferred)
- toppings: sliced avocado, shredded lettuce, pickled jalapeños, chipotle mayo
Chipotle Mayo
- ¼ cup mayonnaise (or vegan mayo)
- 1 tsp adobo sauce (from a can of chipotle peppers)
- ½ tsp lime juice
- lime zest
Street Corn Salad
- 2 cups corn kernels (fresh, canned, or thawed frozen)
- ¼ cup crumbled Cotija or feta cheese
- 2 tbsp mayonnaise
- 1 tbsp sour cream or Greek yogurt
- 1 tbsp lime juice
- ½ tsp chili powder
- 2 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro
- salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
- Make Street Corn Salad: toast corn in skillet until lightly charred (ensure thawed frozen corn is free of moisture).
- In bowl, mix corn, Cotija, mayo, sour cream, lime juice, chili powder, and cilantro.
- Season with salt and pepper. Chill until ready to serve.
- Make Black Bean Burgers: in bowl, mash black beans with fork or potato masher until mostly smooth with a few chunks.
- Stir in rice, breadcrumbs, egg, spices, cilantro, and red onion. Mix until combined.
- Form into 2 firm patties.
- Heat olive oil in skillet over medium heat. Cook patties 4–5 minutes per side until crisp and heated through.
- Top with cheese during last minute to melt.
- Toast buns until golden.
- Mix chipotle mayo ingredients in small bowl.
- Spread chipotle mayo on both buns. Layer with lettuce, black bean patty, avocado slices, and pickled jalapeños.
Pro Tip: Make a double batch of patties and freeze the extras—just thaw and pan-sear for a lightning-fast dinner anytime the craving hits. Great on a salad or crumbled in a burrito bowl too!
