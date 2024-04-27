Dinner DeeAs Congratulates Tampa's Newest Michelin Star Recipients

Dinner DeeAs wants to congratulate Tampa Bay's latest restaurants to receive a prestigious Michelin Star - Chef Wei Chen and Chef Ebbe Vollmer.

Both were kind enough to join us in the Dinner DeeAs kitchen to share their skills and dishes anyone could make at home.

Chef Wei Chen is Executive Chef at Kōsen, an 'omakase' restaurant in Tampa. He showed how to make a steamed fish that's so easy, it's prepped, cooked and on the plate in 10 minutes! So quick to cook, we also had time for a Cucumber Salad and a dessert of Mango Tapioca. Click here for the recipe.

Chef Ebbe Vollmer joined us to share his recipe for authentic Swedish Meatballs. Taste his acclaimed cooking at his restaurants in Malmo, Sweden and closer to home, in Tampa, Florida. Click here for the recipe.

If you make either of the above recipes, we want to know! Take a photo and email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

And watch weekdays at 1 pm on Fox13 for more Dinner DeeAs.