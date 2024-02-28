Recipe: Easy Steamed Fish

We make a steamed fish that's so easy, it's prepped, cooked and on the plate in 10 minutes! So quick to cook, we also have time for a Cucumber Salad and a dessert of Mango Tapioca. These recipes come from Executive Chef Wei Chen. He has 20 years of experience which he brings to the menu at Kōsen, an 'omakase' restaurant which is one of just 6 Tampa restaurants to make it into the 2024 Michelin Guide.

Easy Steamed Fish

Ingredients

rice, 2 cups

water, 2 cups

whole fish (snapper or seabass), 1-1 ½ lb

soy sauce, 25 g

sugar, 3 g

white pepper, 20 g

garlic, 5 slivers

ginger, 5 slivers

scallion, 1 bunch

red pepper, 1

vegetable oil, 30 g

Directions:

Cook the rice: In a rice cooker, combine the rice and water in a 1:1 ratio and cook on the white rice setting.

Prepare the fish: Remove the scales and guts of the whole fish.

Steam the fish: Steam the fish with garlic and ginger for 8 minutes. Discard the garlic and ginger after steaming.

Make the sauce: Combine julienned scallions and red pepper in a bowl. Heat the vegetable oil until hot, then pour it over the scallions and pepper.

Plate the dish: Place the steamed fish on a plate and pour the hot oil sauce over it. Garnish with additional julienned scallions and pepper.

Cucumber Salad

Ingredients

cucumber, 2

serrano pepper, 2

cilantro, 1 bunch

soy sauce, 3 g

salt, to taste

sesame oil, 2 drops

micro cilantro, for garnish

Directions

Make the sauce: Combine serrano pepper, cilantro, and soy sauce. Add salt to taste.

Prepare the cucumber: Rub the cucumbers with salt, then cut them into small strips.

Assemble the salad: Place the cucumber strips on a plate. Pour the sauce over the top.

Garnish: Finish with micro cilantro and sesame oil.

Mango Tapioca

Ingredients

mango, 300 g

coconut milk, 100 g

whole milk, 400 g

tapioca pearls, 250 g

Directions

Make the mango puree: Blend 150 g mango with coconut milk and whole milk until smooth.

Cook the tapioca pearls: Bring water to a boil in a pot. Add tapioca and cook for 2 minutes, then simmer for 3 additional minutes.

Cool the tapioca: Transfer the cooked tapioca pearls to an ice bath to cool.

Dice the mango: Dice the remaining 150 g of mango.

Assemble the mango tapioca: Combine the cooled tapioca pearls, mango puree, and diced mango in a serving dish or individual glasses.

