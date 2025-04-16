Dinner DeeAs recipe: Filet Mignon with Bordeaux Sauce
I'm on the case again today to make a recipe by request. Another Jeff found us on Facebook and asked if I could do a recipe for a Bordeaux Sauce under a filet. So for the other Jeff, and everyone else not named Jeff, here's my recipe.
Pan-Seared Filet Mignon with Red Wine Bordeaux Sauce, Garlic Smashed Potatoes, and Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Balsamic Glaze
This is truly a restaurant-quality steak dinner featuring a perfectly seared filet mignon with a rich red wine Bordeaux sauce, crispy garlic smashed potatoes, and roasted Brussels sprouts with pancetta and balsamic glaze.
Ingredients (Serves 4-5)
Pan-Seared Filet Mignon
- 2 (6-8 oz) filet mignon steaks (or ribeye for a more marbled cut)
- 1 tbsp high-heat oil (avocado oil or grapeseed oil)
- 2 tbsp unsalted butter
- 2 cloves garlic, smashed
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme or rosemary
- 1 shallot, cut in half
- salt & freshly ground black pepper
Red Wine Bordeaux Sauce
- 2 tbsp unsalted butter (divided)
- 1 small shallot, finely minced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup Bordeaux red wine (or another dry red wine like Cabernet Sauvignon or Merlot)
- ½ cup beef stock (or veal stock for extra richness)
- 1 tbsp tomato paste
- 1 tsp fresh thyme leaves (or ½ tsp dried thyme)
- 1 bay leaf
- ½ tsp black pepper (freshly ground)
- ½ tsp salt (adjust to taste)
- 1 tsp balsamic vinegar (optional, for depth)
Garlic Smashed Potatoes
- 4 potatoes (russet potatoes, yukon gold or red potatoes)
- ⅓ cup melted butter
- 2 tsp Italian seasoning
- 2 tsp blackened seasoning
- ½ tbsp minced garlic
- ½ tbsp minced shallots
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Balsamic Glaze & Pancetta
- 1 lb Brussels sprouts, trimmed & halved
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- ¼ tsp red pepper flakes (optional)
- 3 oz pancetta (or bacon), diced
- 2 tbsp balsamic glaze (or balsamic vinegar reduced by half)
- ¼ cup shaved Parmesan (for garnish)
Directions
Make Garlic Smashed Potatoes
- Pre-heat oven to 425° F.
- Boil potatoes 10–12 minutes.
- Remove from water, let cool.
- Melt butter.
- Once melted, remove from heat and add seasonings, garlic, and shallots. Mix well.
- Lay potatoes on oiled sheet pan. Use bottom of strong glass, coffee mug, or small plate to press down on potatoes to smash them.
- Drizzle butter blend over potatoes and toss on sheet pan.
- Place in 425° F oven and bake for 35–40 minutes.
Roast Brussels Sprouts
- Preheat oven to 425° F.
- Toss Brussels sprouts with olive oil, salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes. Spread them cut-side down on baking sheet.
- Sprinkle diced pancetta over sprouts.
- Roast for 20–25 minutes, flipping halfway, until caramelized.
- Drizzle with balsamic glaze and top with shaved Parmesan.
Pan-Sear Filet Mignon
- Heat oil in cast-iron skillet over high heat until shimmering.
- Pat steaks dry and season generously with salt and black pepper.
- Sear for 3–4 minutes on one side without moving them.
- Flip, reduce heat to medium, and add butter, garlic, thyme, rosemary and shallot. Tilt pan and baste steaks with butter for 1–2 minutes.
- Cook to preferred doneness: Medium-Rare, 125° F (about 3 more minutes); Medium, 135° F (4-5 minutes).
- Remove from heat and let rest for 5–7 minutes before serving.
Prepare Red Wine Bordeaux Sauce (Simmer While Cooking Steak)
- In saucepan over medium heat, melt 1 tbsp butter. Add minced shallot and garlic, sauté until softened.
- Pour in Bordeaux wine, scraping pan to deglaze. Reduce by half (8–10 minutes).
- Stir in beef stock, tomato paste, thyme, bay leaf, black pepper, and salt. Simmer for 10–15 minutes until slightly thickened.
- Strain through fine-mesh sieve.
- Return to heat and whisk in remaining 1 tbsp butter for glossy finish.
Assemble & Serve
- Scoop Brussels sprouts onto plates.
- Place garlic smashed potato on top of sprouts.
- Top with pan-seared filet mignon and drizzle with Red Wine Bordeaux Sauce.
