Dinner DeeAs recipe: Filet Mignon with Bordeaux Sauce

Pan-Seared Filet Mignon with Red Wine Bordeaux Sauce, Garlic Smashed Potatoes, and Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Balsamic Glaze

This is truly a restaurant-quality steak dinner featuring a perfectly seared filet mignon with a rich red wine Bordeaux sauce, crispy garlic smashed potatoes, and roasted Brussels sprouts with pancetta and balsamic glaze.

Ingredients (Serves 4-5)

Pan-Seared Filet Mignon

2 (6-8 oz) filet mignon steaks (or ribeye for a more marbled cut)

1 tbsp high-heat oil (avocado oil or grapeseed oil)

2 tbsp unsalted butter

2 cloves garlic, smashed

2 sprigs fresh thyme or rosemary

1 shallot, cut in half

salt & freshly ground black pepper

Red Wine Bordeaux Sauce

2 tbsp unsalted butter (divided)

1 small shallot, finely minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup Bordeaux red wine (or another dry red wine like Cabernet Sauvignon or Merlot)

½ cup beef stock (or veal stock for extra richness)

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 tsp fresh thyme leaves (or ½ tsp dried thyme)

1 bay leaf

½ tsp black pepper (freshly ground)

½ tsp salt (adjust to taste)

1 tsp balsamic vinegar (optional, for depth)

Garlic Smashed Potatoes

4 potatoes (russet potatoes, yukon gold or red potatoes)

⅓ cup melted butter

2 tsp Italian seasoning

2 tsp blackened seasoning

½ tbsp minced garlic

½ tbsp minced shallots

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Balsamic Glaze & Pancetta

1 lb Brussels sprouts, trimmed & halved

2 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

¼ tsp red pepper flakes (optional)

3 oz pancetta (or bacon), diced

2 tbsp balsamic glaze (or balsamic vinegar reduced by half)

¼ cup shaved Parmesan (for garnish)

Directions

Make Garlic Smashed Potatoes

Pre-heat oven to 425° F. Boil potatoes 10–12 minutes. Remove from water, let cool. Melt butter. Once melted, remove from heat and add seasonings, garlic, and shallots. Mix well. Lay potatoes on oiled sheet pan. Use bottom of strong glass, coffee mug, or small plate to press down on potatoes to smash them. Drizzle butter blend over potatoes and toss on sheet pan. Place in 425° F oven and bake for 35–40 minutes.

Roast Brussels Sprouts

Preheat oven to 425° F. Toss Brussels sprouts with olive oil, salt, black pepper, and red pepper flakes. Spread them cut-side down on baking sheet. Sprinkle diced pancetta over sprouts. Roast for 20–25 minutes, flipping halfway, until caramelized. Drizzle with balsamic glaze and top with shaved Parmesan.

Pan-Sear Filet Mignon

Heat oil in cast-iron skillet over high heat until shimmering. Pat steaks dry and season generously with salt and black pepper. Sear for 3–4 minutes on one side without moving them. Flip, reduce heat to medium, and add butter, garlic, thyme, rosemary and shallot. Tilt pan and baste steaks with butter for 1–2 minutes. Cook to preferred doneness: Medium-Rare, 125° F (about 3 more minutes); Medium, 135° F (4-5 minutes). Remove from heat and let rest for 5–7 minutes before serving.

Prepare Red Wine Bordeaux Sauce (Simmer While Cooking Steak)

In saucepan over medium heat, melt 1 tbsp butter. Add minced shallot and garlic, sauté until softened. Pour in Bordeaux wine, scraping pan to deglaze. Reduce by half (8–10 minutes). Stir in beef stock, tomato paste, thyme, bay leaf, black pepper, and salt. Simmer for 10–15 minutes until slightly thickened. Strain through fine-mesh sieve. Return to heat and whisk in remaining 1 tbsp butter for glossy finish.

Assemble & Serve

Scoop Brussels sprouts onto plates. Place garlic smashed potato on top of sprouts. Top with pan-seared filet mignon and drizzle with Red Wine Bordeaux Sauce.

