Dinner DeeAs recipe: Floribbean BBQ Pork Belly

Who better to show us how he produces the perfect plate of Pork Belly is Chef Jeffrey Schlissel. He's part of FOMO Chefs, helping independent chefs grow their business, and the big brain behind Bacon Cartel, "your go-to destination for all things bacon."

Chef Jeffrey's book, ‘Craveable Obsessed: Journals of a Food Addicted Chef’ can be ordered online here or at Amazon. If you're struggling with any of the issues we discussed on the show, The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay provide 24/7 support to everyone in the community at their website and by calling 211.

Floribbean BBQ Pork Belly with Mango Scotch Bonnet Glaze & Charred Corn Succotash

Serves 2 to 4

Ingredients

Braised Pork Belly (Make Ahead)

1 ½ lb pork belly, skin off

4 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable stock

½ cup orange juice

¼ cup coconut aminos or low-sodium soy sauce

4 garlic cloves, smashed

1 thumb ginger, sliced

1 star anise

1 cinnamon stick

2 tbsp brown sugar or coconut sugar

zest of 1 lime

Mango Scotch Bonnet Glaze

1 cup ripe mango purée (fresh or frozen)

1 Scotch bonnet pepper, seeded (optional for heat control)

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp honey or date syrup

juice of 1 lime

zest of 1 orange

1 tsp fresh grated ginger

pinch of salt

Charred Corn Succotash

2 ears corn, grilled and kernels removed (or 1 ½ cups fire-roasted frozen corn)

½ cup diced bell pepper (red or yellow)

¼ cup diced red or strawberry onion

¼ cup black beans or shelled edamame

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp chopped cilantro

salt and pepper to taste

Directions

To Prepare Pork Belly (Make Ahead)

Score fat cap in crosshatch pattern (don’t cut into meat). In hot pan, sear pork belly fat-side down until golden brown. Place pork belly in braising pan with all other ingredients. Bring to simmer. Cover tightly and braise at 300°F for 2.5 - 3 hours or until fork-tender. Cool in liquid, then chill overnight. Cut into slabs or cubes for finishing.

To Make Glaze

Blend all glaze ingredients until smooth. Simmer over low heat for 5–6 minutes until thickened. Cool and set aside.

To Make Succotash

Heat olive oil in skillet. Add corn, bell pepper, and onion. Sauté until browned. Add black beans or edamame. Cook 2 more minutes. Finish with lime juice, salt, pepper, and cilantro.

To Finish & Plate

Sear pork belly (pre-braised slab) in hot pan, fat-side down, until crispy. Brush with glaze and let caramelize in pan for 1–2 minutes. Plate a spoonful of succotash in center of plate. Top with glazed pork belly. Optional garnish: microgreens, lime zest, pickled onions, cilantro oil.

