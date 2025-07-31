Dinner DeeAs recipe: Keto Chicken Thighs

Judy from Spring Hill slid into my DMs to say "I would love to see more Keto-friendly recipes". For anyone who doesn't know, Keto is short for 'ketogenic' - high-fat, low-carb meals to get the body to switch from burning glucose from carbs to using fat to produce 'ketone' bodies for energy. So meats are in and grains like bread, rice or pasta are out. Today, I've come up with an idea for dinner which is delicious, whatever diet you're on. It's balanced enough to be healthy for everyone, but also fits the principles of Keto for folks like Judy.

Keto Chicken Thighs with Creamy Spinach, Mushrooms & Bacon

"This is comfort food without compromise. Crispy-skinned, bone-in chicken thighs get seared in smoky bacon fat and finished in a velvety cream sauce layered with mushrooms, shallots, garlic, spinach, and Parmesan. It’s indulgent but balanced, rich but not heavy. Pairing it with garlic-Parmesan cauliflower rice not only keeps it keto but also makes the whole plate cohesive. The rice isn’t just there to soak up sauce, as it adds its own garlicky, cheesy punch with a subtle crispness that plays beautifully against the creamy main. The bacon crumble ties both elements together and ensures each bite hits on salt, fat, acid, and depth."

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper

6 slices bacon, cut into lardons

8 oz cremini mushrooms, sliced

1 shallot, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup heavy cream

½ cup chicken broth

½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

4 oz baby spinach

1 tsp fresh thyme leaves

pinch of red pepper flakes (optional, for heat)

Directions

Crisp Bacon: In large skillet (cast iron or stainless steel), cook bacon lardons over medium heat until crispy. Remove with slotted spoon and transfer to paper towel-lined plate. Leave rendered bacon fat in pan. Sear Chicken: Pat chicken thighs dry and season generously with salt and pepper. Place skin-side down into hot bacon fat. Sear for 6–8 minutes until skin is golden and crisp, then flip and cook another 4–5 minutes. Transfer chicken to plate (they’ll finish cooking later). Sauté Mushrooms: In same pan, add mushrooms. Sear undisturbed for 2–3 minutes to develop color, then stir and continue cooking until softened, about 5 more minutes. Aromatics: Add shallots to mushrooms, cook for 2 minutes until translucent. Stir in garlic and thyme and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Make Sauce: Reduce heat to medium-low. Add heavy cream, chicken broth, and Parmesan. Stir until smooth. Simmer for 3–4 minutes until slightly thickened. Add Spinach: Stir in spinach and cook until just wilted, 1–2 minutes. Taste and season with salt, pepper, and optional red pepper flakes. Return Chicken & Bacon: Nestle chicken thighs (skin-side up) and bacon into sauce. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 10–15 minutes, or until chicken reaches 175° F internal temperature and is fall-off-the-bone tender. Serve: Spoon sauce over chicken and serve hot.

Garlic-Parmesan Cauliflower Rice with Bacon Crumble

Ingredients

1 (12–16 oz) bag frozen cauliflower rice (no need to thaw)

1 tbsp reserved bacon fat (from chicken recipe)

1 small shallot, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

salt & pepper to taste

crumbled bacon (optional garnish from recipe above)

1 tsp lemon zest or squeeze of lemon (optional, for brightness)

Directions

Prep Cauliflower: If using whole cauliflower, pulse florets in food processor until rice-sized. Sauté: Heat bacon fat in large skillet over medium heat. Add shallot and sauté 2–3 minutes. Add garlic and cook 30 seconds more. Cook Rice: Add cauliflower rice and season with salt and pepper. Sauté, stirring occasionally, for 5–7 minutes until tender and beginning to brown. Finish: Stir in parsley. Optional: Fold in lemon zest or quick squeeze of juice to brighten. Garnish with reserved bacon crumble.

Chef Jeff's Pro Tip

"Right before serving, hit the cauliflower rice with a little lemon zest and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. It’ll cut through the richness, brighten the sauce, and elevate the dish from hearty to high-end."

