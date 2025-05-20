Dinner DeeAs recipe: Pan-Fried Mahi Tacos

Taco Tuesday is here again and today we're featuring fish tacos courtesy of someone who really knows his seafood. Chef Jon Robben is Culinary Director for St Pete & Tampa's Trophy Fish and says these tacos are "a tasty way to introduce the family to fresh seafood at home".

Pan-Fried Mahi Tacos with Jicama Slaw and Lime Crema

Makes 8 tacos (serves 4)

Jicama Slaw

Ingredients

¾ cup water

¼ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup fish sauce

3 tbsp lime juice

1 clove garlic, minced

½ cup cilantro, minced

1 large jicama or 3 small (about 2 pounds), peeled and finely shredded

½ head red cabbage, finely shredded

2 carrots, peeled and shredded

1 large red pepper, stem and seeds removed, sliced thin

4 scallions, thinly sliced

Directions

In large mixing bowl, whisk together water, sugar, fish sauce, lime juice, minced garlic, and cilantro. Toss in remaining ingredients and mix thoroughly.

Lime Crema

Ingredients

½ cup mayo

½ cup sour cream

1 lime, zested and juiced

1 tsp favorite hot sauce

1 tsp garlic powder

salt, to taste

Directions

Place all ingredients in small bowl Whisk all ingredients together.

Pan-Fried Mahi

Ingredients

1 lb fresh mahi, cut into 8 thin pieces

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

2 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

½ cup vegetable oil

Directions

Preheat large fry pan on medium heat. Whisk together flour and dry ingredients. Dredge mahi in flour mix until lightly coated. Add oil to pan, then carefully add fish, being careful not to splash oil. Turn fish to cook evenly. When mahi’s internal temperature reaches 145°F, remove from pan onto paper towel-lined plate.

To Assemble

Ingredients

8 (6-inch) flour tortillas, grilled, baked, or pan-fried

fresh cilantro leaves, plucked

fresh jalapeño, minced

fresh limes, wedged

Directions:

In each tortilla, place one piece of fish, ½ cup of slaw. Garnish with drizzle of crema and as much or as little fresh cilantro, jalapeño, and lime juice as desired.

Summer Corn Salad

Makes 4-6 servings

Ingredients

1 lime, zested and juiced

1 ½ tsp agave syrup

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

salt & pepper, to taste

4 large ears of corn, shucked

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved

1 cup English cucumber, diced

1 cup avocado, diced

½ cup red onion, diced

½ cup Cotija cheese, crumbled

¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

Directions

To make dressing, combine lime juice, zest, and agave syrup in blender on medium speed. Slowly drizzle in olive oil while blender is running. Season with salt and pepper. To make salad, turn oven broiler on high. Put corn in oven, lightly charring and turning as necessary. Let cool to room temperature. Once cooled, cut kernels off cobs and transfer to large mixing bowl. Add tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, red onion, Cotija cheese, and cilantro. Add dressing and toss well to coat. Taste for seasoning.

