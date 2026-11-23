Join Chef Yousef Samara from Olive Tree as he brings the rich, savory flavors of the Middle East straight to your kitchen with two traditional culinary masterpieces. Watch how to easily prepare Mansaf, Jordan’s beloved national dish featuring tender lamb in a tangy yogurt sauce, alongside Maqlubeh, a show-stopping Palestinian chicken and vegetable dish that is literally flipped upside down to serve.

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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

Cook meat in enough water to cover it.

Add bay leaves and half of salt to meat pot.

In separate pot, cook jameed with 16 oz meat broth, then keep it boiling for 5 minutes.

Add meat, spoonful of jameed, and mansaf spices to pot of jameed.

Cook for 5 more minutes and then take it off stove.

Wash rice and leave it to drain.

Put 3 tbsp ghee in pot and add rice.

Stir rice in 42 oz meat broth.

Add remaining salt as desired and place it over high heat.

After about 5 minutes, reduce heat to low after it comes to boil.

Leave rice on low heat until it is cooked (about 15 minutes).

Put 2 tbsp ghee in pan, then fry pine nuts and almonds until they are golden brown.

Assemble dish by putting bread on bottom, then add rice, meat, and pine nuts, and cover with another piece of bread.