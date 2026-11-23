Middle Eastern Meals
article
Join Chef Yousef Samara from Olive Tree as he brings the rich, savory flavors of the Middle East straight to your kitchen with two traditional culinary masterpieces. Watch how to easily prepare Mansaf, Jordan’s beloved national dish featuring tender lamb in a tangy yogurt sauce, alongside Maqlubeh, a show-stopping Palestinian chicken and vegetable dish that is literally flipped upside down to serve.
Connect with us:
- E-mail us your pictures and recipe requests: DinnerDeeAs@fox.com
- Follow us on Instagram: @DinnerDeeAs and Facebook: facebook.com/DinnerDeeAs
- Watch episodes any time, anywhere on YouTube: youtube.com/@DinnerDeeAs or Fox Local: foxlocal.com
Watch Dinner DeeAs:
- Every weekday at 1p on FOX 13 Tampa Bay
- Every weekday at 7a on FOX 35 Plus in Orlando
Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.
Mansaf
Ingredients
- 1 lb lamb shoulder
- 4 bay leaves
- 2 oz salt
- 32 oz mansaf sauce (jameed)
- 2 oz mansaf spices
- 1 lb short grain american rice
- 8 oz ghee (clarified butter)
- 4 oz vegetable oil
- 3 oz pine nuts
- 3 oz slivered almonds
- 1 shrak bread (or tortilla bread)
Directions
- Cook meat in enough water to cover it.
- Add bay leaves and half of salt to meat pot.
- In separate pot, cook jameed with 16 oz meat broth, then keep it boiling for 5 minutes.
- Add meat, spoonful of jameed, and mansaf spices to pot of jameed.
- Cook for 5 more minutes and then take it off stove.
- Wash rice and leave it to drain.
- Put 3 tbsp ghee in pot and add rice.
- Stir rice in 42 oz meat broth.
- Add remaining salt as desired and place it over high heat.
- After about 5 minutes, reduce heat to low after it comes to boil.
- Leave rice on low heat until it is cooked (about 15 minutes).
- Put 2 tbsp ghee in pan, then fry pine nuts and almonds until they are golden brown.
- Assemble dish by putting bread on bottom, then add rice, meat, and pine nuts, and cover with another piece of bread.
- Place mansaf sauce (jameed) next to rice and meat dish.
Maqlubeh
Ingredients
- 1 cleaned whole chicken (cut in 6 or 8 pieces)
- 4 bay leaves
- 2 tbsp table salt
- 1 whole eggplant
- 2 potatoes
- 16 oz vegetable oil (or olive oil)
- 1 lb basmati rice
- 1 tomato
- 1 medium white onion
- 2 oz seven spices
- 2 oz paprika
- 3 oz slivered almonds and/or pine nuts
Directions
- Cook chicken in water on high heat and add bay leaves and salt.
- Cut eggplant and potatoes in slices and fry in olive oil or vegetable oil until light to medium brown.
- Wash rice and soak it in water for 15 minutes, and then drain it.
- In pot, put layer of sliced tomatoes, onions, then layer of fried potatoes and fried eggplant.
- Add rice, 4 oz vegetable oil or olive oil, seven spices, and salt as needed.
- Add 42 oz chicken broth and cook over low heat until it is done.
- Cook chicken with chicken mixture, then place it in oven for 5 to 10 minutes to brown (optional: brush with paprika, 2 tbsp olive oil, and 2 tbsp chicken broth).
- Arrange dish by placing plate over top of pot, then flip pot upside down onto plate.
- Place chicken on top and add nuts.
To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.