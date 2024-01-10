Recipe: Chipotle Chicken

Today, there's a Tampa twist on a Spanish dish as we make Chipotle Chicken with Potato Croquettes and Grilled Avocado. These recipes are from award-winning caterer, Chef Gaston Merideth. Click here to see more about his background as a veteran and how he created his own range of BBQ sauces.

Chipotle Chicken

Ingredients

3 oz olive oil

2 tbsp chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, finely chopped

1 tbsp fresh cilantro, chopped

pinch of salt and pepper

4 x boneless chicken breasts or thighs, approx. 4-6 oz each

Directions

Mix together 2 oz olive oil with peppers, cilantro and salt and pepper.

Add chicken to marinade and refrigerate for 4-6 hours.

Pre-heat cast iron skillet on medium-high heat, add in remaining 1 oz olive oil.

When oil is hot, gently place chicken in pan, smooth side down. You should hear a hard sear.

Reduce heat to medium.

Cook chicken 4 minutes on one side and 4–6 minutes on other side or until done.

Set aside and keep warm until ready to serve.

Chipotle Ranch

Ingredients

4 oz ranch dressing

1 tsp chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, finely chopped

1 tsp fresh cilantro, finely chopped

Directions

Mix all ingredients together and set aside for plating.

Pico de Gallo

Ingredients

½ cup red onion, finely chopped

1 medium jalapeño, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, large and ripe, diced

2 green onions, thinly sliced

juice of 1 large lime

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Mix all ingredients together, refrigerate for an hour for flavors to marry.

Potato Croquettes

1 lb potatoes, peeled

1 egg yolk

1 oz heavy cream

2 tbsp fresh chives, chopped

1 oz salted butter

2 oz Parmesan cheese, grated

salt and pepper, to taste

oii for frying

3 eggs

2 oz milk

2 cups fine breadcrumbs

Directions

Cut potatoes into quarters, then place in a pot and cover with water. Cover and bring to boil.

Boil for 15 minutes or until tender.

Drain potatoes well and mash with a fork or whisk in a mixing bowl.

Combine single egg yolk with cream, then add to potatoes along with chives, butter, parmesan and salt and pepper and mix well.

Form into small balls, then refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Heat deep pan of oil to 350 °F.

Mix 3 eggs and milk together to create an ‘egg wash’. Remove potato balls from fridge. Dip each in egg wash and then coat with breadcrumbs.

Fry until golden brown and cooked through.

Grilled Avocado with Queso

Ingredients

½ an avocado

1 tsp olive oil

½ fresh lime

salt and pepper, to taste

1 oz queso fresco crumbles

Directions

Slice avocado in half and remove seed.

Make diamond cuts halved avocado, while still in skin. Brush with olive oil.

Place flesh side down onto hot grill to give charred lines.

Serve flesh side up, and squeeze fresh limes over and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Fill seed hole with queso fresco crumbles.

Broil long enough to slightly melt queso.

