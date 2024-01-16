Recipe: Dublin Coddle

We're taking a tasty trip to the 'Emerald Isle' for a 'Dublin Coddle'- an Irish stew of familiar flavors: sausage, bacon and potato. Sharing her recipe for this traditional dish is Chef Susan Burdian, Executive Chef at Social Roost in St. Pete. This recipe is from her upcoming book, 'Made In New York: A Family History of What's For Dinner'.

Dublin Coddle

Ingredients

1½ lb baby Yukon gold or new potatoes

3 tbsp olive oil, plus extra for drizzling onto potatoes

salt and pepper

3 tbsp butter

½ lb Irish rashers (or any thick cut smoked bacon you like)

1¼ - 1½ lb Irish bangers (or bratwurst)

2 large yellow Spanish onions, cut into ½" slices

2 tbsp minced garlic

1 cup Guinness

2 tbsp barley

3 cups chicken broth

butter, to taste

½ cup chopped parsley

2 tbsp fresh thyme leaves

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 °F.

On sheet tray, lightly coat baby potatoes in olive oil, salt & pepper and roast until fork tender. Remove from oven and let cool 5 minutes, then using your hand or metal spatula, smash them one by one into disks.

Heat 3 tbsp oil and 3 tbsp butter until bubbling in sauté pan. Cook smashed baby potatoes until edges are crispy. Remove from heat and set aside.

Over medium heat, cook rashers in heavy-bottomed pot such as dutch oven. Remove from pot and set aside.

Add sausages into dutch oven and brown on all sides. Remove.

Discard all but 2–3 tbsp of the grease. Sauté onions in remaining grease until translucent, softened & sweet. A little char is good too.

Add minced garlic, cook until fragrant (about a minute).

Add Guinness to deglaze bottom of dutch oven. Wait until most of the beer is evaporated before removing onions and garlic to set aside. Remove dutch oven from heat.

﻿﻿﻿Layer the bottom of your dutch oven with half each ingredient: potatoes, then caramelized onions, cooked rashers, barley & herbs.

Repeat. Then layer pre-seared sausages on top.

Add chicken stock and bring to a boil.

Turn off heat, cover with tight-fitting lid. Put covered dutch oven on sheet tray (to catch any spills) and transfer to preheated oven.

Let ‘coddle’ for 1 hour.

Remove lid, add butter to top, return to oven for 15–20 minutes.

﻿﻿﻿﻿Remove from oven, top with any remaining chopped parsley (optional) and serve.

﻿﻿﻿﻿Sláinte!

