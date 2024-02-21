Recipe: Homemade Ravioli with Vodka Sauce

Homemade Ravioli from scratch: we’ll do the dough, make the filling and a delicious vodka sauce... and have it on the table by the end of the show! This recipe comes from Dan Bavaro, whose Bavaro's restaurants are in Tampa, Sarasota, St. Pete and now Clearwater.

Homemade Ravioli with Vodka Sauce

Ingredients

400g pasta/all-purpose flour

6 eggs

4 pinches sea salt

1¼ cup ricotta

¾ cup mozzarella cheese

1 cup + 16 oz Parmesan cheese

¼ cup Italian bread crumbs

½ tsp black pepper

24 oz pomodoro sauce

12 oz arrabbiata sauce

8 oz heavy cream

2 tbsp chilli flakes

olive oil, for sautéing, plus 1 tsp olive oil

4 oz cured pancetta

1 cup vodka

pinch sea salt

Directions

Pulse flour, 4 eggs and sea salt in a food processor until ingredients are mixed well and form into a dough ball. Remove from food processor and knead gently until dough is a smooth ball. Wrap with plastic wrap and rest for one hour.

Knead ricotta, mozzarella, 1 cup Parmesan, Italian bread crumbs, black pepper and 1 egg well until cheese filling is a round ball and slightly firm.

Sheet pasta using a pasta sheeter. Form into rectangular shapes the size of a ravioli form. Place ravioli sheets onto form, add cheese filling, brush sheet with beaten egg, then place another sheet on top and use a rolling pin to compress two sheets and filling into form. Carefully remove ravioli from form and separate using a knife or pizza cutter.

Dice pancetta into small pieces, heat sauce pot on medium/high heat, add olive oil to line bottom of pot. Add pancetta and sear until crisp, then add vodka to deglaze pot. Cook for a minute then add pomodoro and arrabbiata sauces, heavy cream and bring to a slight boil. Lower heat add chilli flakes. Slowly mix in remaining 16 oz Parmesan to avoid clumping. Simmer for 15 minutes.

Fill deep pan with water and bring to boil. Add 1 tsp olive oil and pinch of sea salt. Add ravioli and boil for roughly 1 minute until they float. Remove from water, add to hot sauté pan with 8 oz hot vodka sauce. Sauté until sauce is absorbed into ravioli dough and serve (roughly 30 seconds - 1 minute).

