Recipe: Mac & Cheese (& Short Ribs too!)

We're showing you how to make the very best Mac & Cheese, plus some very special Short Ribs as a superb supporting act. These recipes both come from Miss Maria Rumlin, she's the 'M' and the 'R' of M&R Cafe Southern Cuisine, which of course is where the flavor resides.

Mac & Cheese

Ingredients

16 oz elbow noodles

2 tsp salt

2 tsp black pepper

2 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp onion powder

½ stick butter

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup flour

2 cups heavy cream

2 cups half-and-half

6 cups cheese of your choice

1 tsp parsley

1 tsp smoked paprika

Directions

Boil noodles in water seasoned with salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder.

Start cheese roux, in a big pot heat butter and oil, then stir in flour until blended.

Let rest, then stir in heavy cream and half-and-half.

After mix begins to get hot, stir in cheese blend. Use whatever cheese you like. As cheese melts, season roux to your liking.

As sauce begins to smooth out, turn burner to medium and then low- so as not to burn sauce.

Drain noodles, add to mixing bowl then add cheese sauce and mix well.

Build Mac & Cheese by alternating layers of noodles with extra cheese.

Top with more cheese and parsley, smoked paprika, black pepper and garlic powder.

Bake for 20–30 minutes at 375 °F, until bubbling on top with a brown crust.

﻿Beef Short Ribs

Ingredients

1 lb beef short ribs

Petty Chef Beef Seasoning (available online , or substitute your own seasoning of choice)

extra virgin olive oil

1 cup mushrooms, chopped

4–5 slices raw onion

1 cup green and red bell peppers, diced

2 bay leaves

1 sprig rosemary

3 stems fresh thyme

6 oz can tomato paste

½ bottle red wine

32 oz beef broth

1 cup chicken broth

7–8 garlic cloves

1–2 tsp sugar

1–2 tsp onion powder

1–2 tsp garlic powder

¼ cup flour

½ cup water

Wash short ribs in lemon and vinegar (optional) and season.

Heat oil in dutch oven and sear both sides of meat until golden brown. Once done, remove and reserve.

Using same dutch oven, add in and sauté the following, one by one: mushrooms, onion slices, bell peppers, bay leaves, rosemary, thyme, tomato paste, red wine, beef broth, chicken broth and garlic cloves.

Add short ribs back to dutch oven, stir in. Add sugar, onion powder and garlic powder and stir to combine.

Cover with lid and cook for 3 hours in oven at 375 °F.

When done, remove from oven and make gravy.

In bowl, mix together flour and water until blended. Add to short ribs in dutch oven and stir to combine.

