Recipe: Mediterranean Sandwich, Chicken Salad Croissant, Croque Madame

These recipes celebrate and elevate the humble sandwich, and they're all from Jennifer Daskevich, owner of Tampa BBQ restaurant The Deviled Pig. She also just happens to be World Sandwich Champion!

"As the World Sandwich Champ, it is hard for me to narrow my favorites down to just three. I picked these three for the variety of flavors and techniques used. Other favorites include; caprese with prosciutto, pimento cheese BLT, Kentucky Hot Brown and I could go on for days…

Mediterranean Sandwich with Garlic Roasted Chicken on Focaccia with Fresh Pesto, Roasted Tomatoes, and Goat Cheese: I love these ingredients in the sandwich today but also in a salad, in a pasta, on a burger, on a pizza, just about anyway you can assemble them. For a great party platter, get a beautiful store-bought focaccia, fill with ingredients and relax and enjoy the party.

Chicken Salad Sandwich with Cranberries and Toasted Almonds on Butter Grilled Croissant: There is so much debate about how to best make the perfect chicken for a chicken salad, and I've tried them all. Hands down the best flavor is to roast it yourself skin on bone in - and it is so quick and easy to do - a trip to the store takes you longer. A creamy, lemony sauce along with fresh ingredients and a textural contrast make this chicken salad a winner winner chicken dinner.

Croque Madame: Probably my favorite sandwich of all time – the croque madame. Grilled cheese sandwiches are amazing, yes, but leave it to the French to take it to a whole new level! Butter grilled bread yes but with a creamy cheese sauce, thin-sliced ham and a sunny-side egg on top.

I keep oven roasted tomatoes in my fridge at all times – like house made pickles they are my go-to! If tomatoes are getting overripe, roast them, and they last longer and are a great base for pasta, sandwiches, topped on mashed potatoes, in mac & cheese, or tomato soups. There is no reason tomatoes should ever be thrown away! You can roast the chicken and the tomatoes at the same time. Make extra of both!

Ingredients

oven-roasted grape or cherry tomatoes, see recipe below

pitted Kalamata olives, sliced in half

goat's cheese, crumbled

fresh pesto, see recipe below

roasted or grilled chicken, see recipe below

large focaccia bread

Directions

Carefully slice the focaccia through the middle.

Remove some of the inside of the bread on the bottom half – depending on the thickness of the bread – you want to get to the right bread to filling ratio.

Cover both cut sides generously with pesto.

Top bottom side with chicken tossed in pesto.

Sprinkle on olives, tomatoes, and goat cheese.

Top the sandwich and slice into wedges.

Oven Roasted Tomatoes and Chicken

Don't worry about exact measurements here – coat with oil, salt and pepper evenly, throw on some thyme sprigs and whole garlic cloves, toss and put in the oven: no muss, no fuss!

Ingredients

one container grape tomatoes or cherry tomatoes

2 bone in, skin on chicken breasts

olive oil

thyme sprigs

garlic cloves

coarse ground salt

fresh cracked pepper

Directions

Pre-heat oven to 350 °F.

Line two baking pans with tinfoil.

Cut tomatoes in half and place on one baking sheet.

Drizzle on olive oil and toss tomatoes to coat.

Sprinkle with kosher salt and fresh cracked pepper.

Turn tomatoes cut side down.

Toss in whole garlic cloves.

Toss in whole thyme leaves.

On second sheet place bone in, skin on chicken breasts rib side up.

Drizzle on olive oil and rub into chicken.

Sprinkle with kosher salt and fresh cracked pepper.

Toss in whole garlic cloves.

Toss in whole thyme leaves.

Turn chicken and repeat on skin side.

Cook tomatoes for about 25 minutes until semi-dried out, there may be lots of liquid in the pan but don't worry about that, you can simply place the tomatoes in a strainer and drain the liquid.

Cook Chicken for 35–45 minutes – interior temperature should be 165 °F.

Fresh Basil Pesto

The step of blanching the basil here takes a couple of minutes, but it is well worth it. I prefer to make pesto in huge batches and freeze some so if I need a quick meal, I just thaw it and toss it with pasta or spread on a sandwich. Scoop fresh basil into silicone molds or ice cube trays and top with olive oil to stop the air from turning it darker. Once frozen, put in an airtight zip lock bag, and it will last for months. To help maintain the vibrant green, add in some spinach. I usually multiply this recipe by at least 4!

Ingredients

½ cup pine nuts

1 ½ oz Parmesan cheese

4 oz basil, stems removed

1 oz spinach, stems removed

2 garlic cloves, peeled

Parmesan Cheese

¾ cup olive oil

Directions

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a small skillet and toast pine nuts until fragrant.

Fill large pot with water and add 1 tablespoon salt and bring to a boil.

Toss in de-stemmed basil and spinach and almost as quickly remove it to a kitchen towel. Press with paper towels to dry out.

In the bowl of a food processor, process Parmesan cheese for about 30 seconds and remove to a small bowl.

Put in garlic and pine nuts and process.

Add in basil and spinach and process.

Drizzle in oil.

Scrape basil mixture into bowl with cheese and toss to combine.

If you made a bigger batch, take out what you need for your recipe. Put the rest put into silicone molds or ice cube trays and top with a bit of olive oil and freeze. When frozen, remove to zip lock bags. Simply remove a frozen pesto cube when you need it for an easy weeknight meal. It is equally delicious as when fresh – although the color may be a bit darker.

Chicken Salad Sandwich on Butter Toasted Croissant

There are many approaches to making chicken salad. Make it easy and use a rotisserie chicken, poach chicken breasts, steep chicken breasts. I've tried them all - but to me there is absolutely no substitute for fresh roasting bone in skin on chicken breasts for moist delicious flavor that is quicker than a trip to the grocery store.

Ingredients

2 bone in, skin on chicken breasts

olive oil

coarse Kosher Salt

fresh cracked pepper

whole garlic cloves

thyme sprigs

½ cup Dukes Mayonnaise

juice from 1 lemon

2 stalks celery, diced

2 green onions, sliced into white part

¼ cup almond slivers, toasted

¼ cup dried cranberries

arugula

croissants

Directions

Pre-heat oven to 350 °F and line a pan with foil.

Rub the chicken breasts with olive oil on both sides.

Sprinkle with salt and fresh cracked pepper.

Throw on whole garlic gloves and thyme.

Cook in pre-heated oven for 35–40 minutes or until an instant read thermometer reaches 165 °F.

In a dry pan on the stove-top toast the almonds – be sure to keep an eye on them and if you can smell the nutty scent, they are done.

Dice the two stalks of celery and green onions.

In a medium bowl put one half cup of mayo and whisk together with lemon juice.

When the chicken is done and cool enough to handle, remove the skin and bone and slice into chunks. Place in a large bowl. Toss in dressing until you get the consistency that you want. I prefer lightly sauced salad, others may prefer it more sauced. Stir in the add-ins to preference. Put in fridge to cool.

When ready, slice the croissants. Melt a tablespoon of butter in a pan and lightly toast the croissants.

Put arugula on the base of the croissant and top with chicken salad and top half of croissant.

Croque Monsieur and Croque Madame

There is just something so special about this sandwich! It is well worth the extra effort. Although I love a grilled cheese with butter toasted bread and American cheese – this sandwich takes it to a whole new level!

Ingredients

4 slices good quality sandwich bread

2 tbsp unsalted butter, melted

1 tbsp butter

1 tbsp flour

½ cup whole milk, warmed

½ cup shredded Gruyère cheese

4 tbsp shredded Parmesan cheese

nutmeg

kosher salt

fresh cracked pepper

6 oz thin sliced ham

2 eggs

1 tbsp avocado oil

1 tbsp butter

salt and pepper

Directions

Pre-heat oven to 375 °F.

Line a baking sheet with foil and spray with non-stick spray.

Brush four pieces of bread on both sides with melted butter and place in oven. Toast until golden brown on top side – about 10 minutes. Remove and flip bread and bake until golden brown on second side – about three minutes.

While bread is toasting make the Mornay Sauce.

Melt butter in a small saucepan. Whisk in the flour and cook for about 1 minute.

Slowly add in heated milk and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until thickened – about ten minutes.

Remove from heat and whisk in half of the Parmesan cheese and half of the shredded Gruyère until smooth. Grate in nutmeg.

Use ⅔ of the mornay sauce to spread all four pieces of bread, reserving ⅓ for the top of the sandwich.

On top of two pieces, evenly divide the ham and place top piece of bread on top with mornay sauce side facing the ham. Spread remaining mornay sauce on top of bread being sure to spread it to the ends. Sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese and Gruyère.

Bake the sandwiches until cheese is melted – about five minutes.

Switch to the broiler and broil until cheese is bubbly – about five minutes more. At this point you have a delicious Croque Monsieur sandwich ready to eat and enjoy. To turn it into a Croque Madame prepare the eggs.

When you switch the broiler on prepare your eggs.

Heat oil in non-stick skillet. Crack eggs into ramekins and season with salt and pepper.

Melt the butter in the pan and swirl to coat. Pour in the eggs in different parts of the pan. Cover and cook for one minute.

Remove from heat and cook for an additional 1 minute. Slide egg on top of sandwich. This is a sandwich, but a knife and fork may be necessary!"

