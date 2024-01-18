Recipe: Miso Crunch Salmon

We're serving up some very special seafood as we make Miso Crunch Salmon with roasted Brussels sprouts and 'supergrains' in a sweet vinaigrette. This recipe comes from Chef Jason Miller, 'Chief Melting Officer' for MeltSo or Melting Pot Social, an off-shoot of classic Florida fondue spot The Melting Pot.

Miso Crunch Salmon

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 x crunchy salmon portions (see recipe below)

non-stick spray of choice

8 oz roasted Brussels sprouts (see recipe below)

8 oz cooked ‘supergrains’ (cous cous, farro, rice, quinoa or similar; cook according to instructions on packet)

2 fl oz sweet mustard vinaigrette (see recipe below)

lemon and parsley to serve, optional

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 °F.

Spray a metal baking pan or dish with non-stick spray and place salmon with panko side facing up, and place in oven.

Cook for 12–15 minutes. Allow additional 3–4 minutes if needed to ensure panko crust is golden brown.

Separately, place cooked supergrains into microwave and cook for 60 seconds on highest setting.

Using a large dinner plate, place hot supergrains onto center.

Drizzle sweet mustard vinaigrette in ‘halo’ around grains.

Press down grains to make a level surface and then carefully place cooked salmon directly on top.

Place Brussels sprouts evenly around each salmon and garnish plate with lemon and parsley if desired.

Crunchy Salmon Portions

Ingredients

4 x 6 oz salmon fillets

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

4 oz misoyaki glaze (see recipe below)

1 oz parmesan panko crunch (see recipe below)

Directions

Use fresh or fully thawed frozen salmon. Blot dry with paper towel if overly wet.

Season salmon all over with salt and pepper then glaze top of salmon (not the sides). Some glaze will naturally coat sides- that is okay.

Turn glazed salmon over and press into parmesan panko crunch to create an even crust over top surface of salmon.

Refrigerate breaded salmon for at least 15 minutes to allow glazed crust to set firm.

Roasted Brussels Sprout Halves

Ingredients

8 oz Brussels sprouts

½ fl oz olive oil (or your favorite non-flavored oil)

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 °F.

Wash and shake dry Brussels sprouts, remove any discolored leaves and trim stems. Cut each in half.

In mixing bowl, combine all ingredients and toss well to coat evenly.

Spread evenly onto baking tray and place on middle rack of oven. Cook for 20 minutes until fork tender.

Turn on broiler and allow Brussels sprouts to continue to cook for an additional few minutes until edges of sprouts become toasted.

Misoyaki Glaze

Ingredients

4 fl oz sweet mustard vinaigrette (see recipe below)

2 fl oz white miso paste

2 fl oz teriyaki sauce (use thicker ‘sauce’ and not liquid ‘marinade’ versions)

Directions

In food processor or blender add all ingredients and blend for 45 seconds or until mixture is smooth with no visible lumps of miso paste.

Glaze can be refrigerated for up to 7 days.

Parmesan Panko Crunch

Ingredients

4 oz panko bread crumbs (use ‘plain’ and not ‘seasoned’ versions)

2 oz parmesan cheese, shredded or grated

Directions

In small bowl, mix ingredients until fully incorporated.

Sweet Mustard Vinaigrette

Ingredients

1¼ fl oz whole grain mustard

2½ fl oz yellow mustard

2 ½ fl oz honey

2 tsp sugar

¾ tsp apple cider vinegar

2½ fl oz mayonnaise

1 oz white onion, diced

¼ tsp lemon juice

1½ fl oz canola oil

Directions

In food processor or blender add all ingredients except canola oil and blend for 45 seconds.

Stop processor and scrape down inside of bowl with rubber spatula, then add canola oil and continue to blend for additional 45 seconds.

This sauce/dressing can be refrigerated for up to 7 days.

