Recipe: Prime Rib with Yorkshire Puddings and Green Beans

Today, a real showstopper holiday dinner party idea as we bring you 'Prime Rib with Yorkshire Puddings and Green Beans' and show you how to make it all, thanks to Jennifer Daskevich from Tampa BBQ restaurant 'The Deviled Pig'.

Jennifer tells us: "Prime rib is an expensive meal and if you ruin a prime rib you are throwing money down the drain. The secret is to cook it low and slow to a rare temperature and if your guests want it cooked more you can slice and sear it, leaving the delicious rare to medium rare meat juicy and delicious."

Prime Rib with Yorkshire Puddings and Green Beans

Prime Rib Ingredients

boneless rib roast (5-12 lb depending on size of dinner party)

¼-½ cup kosher salt

¼ cup dry mustard

3-6 tbsp fresh rosemary, chopped

3-6 tbsp fresh thyme, chopped

ground black pepper

1 tbsp vegetable oil

Yorkshire Pudding Ingredients, makes 12

3 large eggs, room temperature

1 ½ cups whole milk, room temperature

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

¾ tsp kosher salt or sea salt

3 tbsp beef fat (supplement with vegetable oil if necessary)

Horseradish Cream Sauce Ingredients

½ cup sour cream

½ cup prepared horseradish

kosher salt

fresh cracked pepper

Prime Rib and Yorkshire Pudding, Horseradish Cream Sauce Directions

Pat prime rib dry with paper towels. Season on all sides with salt. Rub dry mustard all over, sprinkle with rosemary and thyme then grind on fresh cracked pepper. Don’t be shy with the rub – you can’t have too much. Make sure it is nice and seasoned as that will create the delicious crispy prime rib crust that will leave everyone fighting over the end piece! Place rib roast cut side down on a baking sheet with a rack and loosely cover with foil and let rest for 1–2 days (this allows seasoning to infuse into prime rib and in essence "dry age" it to increase beef flavor). In a pinch you can skip this step but it makes your prime rib extra special if you have the time.

Remove from refrigerator 2 hours before cooking to bring to room temperature. Put rack in middle position in oven and heat to 200 °F. Heat oil in a large roasting pan over high heat until almost smoking. Sear sides and top (section where fat is) of roast until browned, about 4 minutes per side. Do not sear where roast was cut from the bone (the uneven side). Reserve any fat that accumulates in pan. Transfer roast fat side up to a wire rack set in a rimmed baking sheet and roast until meat registers 110 °F, 3–4 hours.

After the roast goes into oven, whisk room temperature eggs and milk in a large bowl with a spout until well combined – about 20 seconds. Sprinkle in salt and whisk. Add flour to egg mixture and whisk quickly until flour is just incorporated and mixture is smooth – about 30 seconds. Cover batter and let rest in fridge as roast cooks. You want the batter to have time to rest and chill as what will help the Yorkshire pudding puff properly is cold, rested batter hitting a hot pan. This can be done a couple of days in advance if desired.

After meat registers 110 °F, between 3–4 hours, turn off oven. Leave roast in oven, opening door as little as possible, until meat registers 120 °F for rare or 125 °F for medium-rare, 30–75 minutes longer (I always do mine rare because you can easily sear it on the stove top for anyone who wants it more done, but you can’t reverse the cooking).

Remove roast from oven and tent with aluminum foil and let rest for at least 30 minutes and as long as 75 minutes.

Meanwhile, remove 3 tbsp beef drippings into small bowl. If there are not a lot of beef drippings use drippings from searing process. Turn oven up to 450 °F. Place ½ teaspoon drippings into each of 12 cups of a standard muffin tin. Place in oven for 5 minutes – fat should get so hot it sizzles. Whisk remaining 1 tbsp fat into Yorkshire batter until smooth and bubbly. Remove muffin tin from oven and work quickly to fill and divide batter into cups, about ⅔ full. Return immediately to oven and bake for 20 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350 °F and bake for additional 10 minutes.

Adjust oven rack about 8 inches from broiler element and heat broiler. Remove foil from roast and cut twine off roast and broil until top of roast (section with fat cap) is well browned and crisp, about 5 minutes.

Transfer roast to carving board and slice into ¾" slices. Season with coarse salt to taste and serve with Yorkshire Pudding and Horseradish Cream Sauce: whisk together sour cream and prepared horseradish and season to taste with salt and pepper.

This beautiful dinner is perfect to share with loved ones during the holidays, to ring in the new year or any time of year.

Green Beans with Roasted Fennel and Shallots: Ingredients

1 lb haricots verts, strings removed

1 large bulb fennel, sliced

3 large shallots, skinned and sliced

kosher salt

fresh cracked pepper

olive oil

Green Beans with Roasted Fennel and Shallots: Directions

For veggies, I make these ahead of time so I only have to sauté green beans with the veggies for dinner.

Pre-heat oven to 375 °F. Line a baking sheet with foil. Toss sliced fennel in olive oil, kosher salt, and fresh cracked pepper and place in oven.

Meanwhile, slice shallots and toss in same bowl with olive oil, salt and pepper.

Fennel takes longer to cook than shallots so cook fennel for a bit before adding shallots into pan.

When ready to serve, bring a large pot of water to boil and salt heavily. Prepare a water bath: cold water and ice cubes, big enough to hold your green beans.

Blanch green beans for about 3 minutes. Remove to water bath. This stops the cooking and locks in vibrant green color. Remove from ice bath and put in bowl until ready to finish for dinner.

When ready to serve, heat 1 tbsp olive oil in skillet. Add in green beans and sauté with shallots and fennel until warmed through. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

