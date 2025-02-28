Recipe: Simple Shrimp Bisque
We go bougie on a budget, as we leave out the lobster to make Shrimp Bisque, a wallet-friendly masterclass in meal-making! This recipe comes from Chef Jason Lutzk, who runs restaurant Grace in Pass-a-Grille. They were one of many local restaurants who had to close and renovate following the impacts of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, but they're now back in business.
Shellfish Stock for Simple Shrimp Bisque
Ingredients
- 1 gallon water
- ½ lb shrimp shells
- 1 medium onion
- 1 piece celery
- 1 carrot
- ½ fennel bulb
- 6 sprigs thyme
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 tomato, chopped
Directions
- Combine water, shrimp shells, onion, celery, carrot, fennel bulb, thyme, bay leaves, and chopped tomato in large pot.
- Bring to rolling boil and cook 20–30 minutes.
- Strain liquid and reserve for making shrimp bisque.
Simple Shrimp Bisque
Ingredients
- 1 lb shrimp
- 3 oz clarified butter
- 4 oz onions, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 oz tomato paste
- 2 tsp paprika
- 2 tsp chili powder
- 1 oz brandy
- 3 oz all-purpose flour
- 2 qt shellfish stock
- 12 fl oz heavy cream
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- ½ tsp Worcestershire sauce
- ½ tsp cayenne pepper
- ½ tsp hot sauce
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- ¼ cup orange juice
- 1 oz sherry
- 2 tsp parsley, chopped
Directions
- Heat half the clarified butter in soup pot over medium heat.
- Add onions with pinch of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until light brown.
- Add shrimp, garlic, tomato paste, paprika, and chili powder. Toast over medium heat 2–3 minutes.
- Add brandy and stir well to deglaze pan, cooking off brandy.
- Remove 2–4 shrimp and set aside to cool for garnishing later.
- Add remaining butter to pot and melt.
- Stir in flour to make roux, cooking 6–8 minutes.
- Gradually add shellfish stock, whisking to remove lumps.
- Bring to boil, then reduce heat and simmer 20–30 minutes.
- Puree solids in blender or with stick blender until smooth.
- Strain through fine mesh strainer.
- Stir in heavy cream, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, cayenne, lemon juice, orange juice, and sherry.
- Dice reserved shrimp and add to soup along with chopped parsley.
