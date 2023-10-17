Recipe: Super Sushi Sampler

We're making a sushi sampler of three different dishes but for anyone new to making or eating sushi, there's zero raw fish on the menu! It's from Chef Justin Fields, the man behind Sushi BRB in Tampa.

If you make this, let us know how it turns out! Email us at DinnerDeeAs@fox.com.

Rewatch how to make it any time by clicking the video at the top of the page, and watch Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1p ET on FOX13.

Garlic Mayo

Ingredients

1 cup mayonnaise

2 tbsp garlic, chopped fine

1 fl oz neutral oil

Directions

Place oil in a small sauté pan over medium low heat.

Add garlic and sauté for 2 minutes or until translucent and fragrant.

Place garlic on a small plate and allow to cool.

Once cooled, combine with mayo using a whisk until fully incorporated.

Take half the garlic mayo and transfer to a squeeze bottle and refrigerate all.

Kimchi Quick Pickles

Ingredients

½ English cucumber, sliced thin

1 cup seasoned sushi vinegar

2 tbsp Korean chili flakes

2 fl oz kimchi base

1 tsp kosher salt

Directions

Combine Sushi Vinegar, Korean Chili Flakes, Kimchi Base and Kosher salt in a mixing bowl and whisk vigorously until salt begins to dissolve.

Transfer mixture to a container and add sliced cucumbers.

Mix all together ensuring the cucumbers are fully separated and submerged.

Refrigerate and allow cucumbers to sit in the mixture for at least 5 minutes before serving.

Macadamia Chicken & Rice

Ingredients

oil for frying

1 lb chicken breast, diced into ½ inch pieces

2 cups tempura batter

½ cup sweet chili sauce

½ cup macadamia nuts, toasted and chopped

¼ cup scallions, sliced thin and rinsed

steamed rice as needed

Directions

Place oil into a countertop fryer or medium-sized pot with frying basket and heat to 350 °F.

Place the chicken into the tempura batter and mix until chicken is coated.

Once oil is hot, slowly drop chicken into oil piece by piece, ensuring you shake the basket after each drop to prevent sticking.

Fry chicken pieces for 3 minutes, or until golden brown and an internal temperature of 165 °F.

While chicken is frying, combine half of the garlic mayo (see recipe above) and the sweet chili sauce in a large mixing bowl and stir until mixed.

Remove chicken from fryer and drain excess oil.

Immediately add chicken to the large bowl with sauce and gently stir to coat, being careful not to remove breading

Place 1 tbsp macadamia nuts into bowl and gently stir.

Place steamed rice into 4 serving bowls.

Divide chicken among each bowl, piling high towards the center.

Using the garlic mayo in squeeze bottle, drizzle over the top of each bowl of chicken.

Sprinkle macadamia nuts and sliced scallions over each bowl and garnish with a large pinch of Kimchi Quick Pickles (see recipe above) along the edge of each bowl – enjoy!

Teriyaki sauce

Ingredients

⅓ cup brown sugar

3 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp mirin

Directions

In a small mixing bowl combine all ingredients for the teriyaki sauce and whisk vigorously until the sugar has dissolved some.

Spam Musubi

Ingredients

4 cups short grain sushi rice

Teriyaki sauce (see recipe above)

neutral oil as needed

1 can ‘Lite Spam’, sliced lengthwise into 7 pieces

3 ½ sheets sushi nori

heaping 1/3 cup furikake

Cook rice according to the package instructions.

Heat a couple of tablespoons of oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat and brown the spam slices for approximately 2 minutes per side.

Lower the heat and add the teriyaki sauce (see recipe above), allowing it to reduce to a glaze in the pan – flip the spam slices to ensure they are glazed. Do not over reduce the teriyaki sauce.

Place a half sheet of Nori down on a cutting board.

Place a musubi mold (or the spam can with top and bottom removed) over the center of the Nori with long ends of nori off each long side of the mold.

Place the rice in filling ¾ of the mold and lightly press down to form shape.

Place 1 tbsp furikake on top of the pressed rice in the mold.

Place 1 slice of teriyaki spam on top of the furikake rice and lightly press down to form the musubi.

Carefully pull the mold up while lightly pressing down on the formed musubi.

Carefully wrap each side of Nori around the formed musubi and overlap on top, dabbing a little water on one of the Nori flaps to help seal.

Repeat with the remaining Nori, Rice, Furikake and Spam and enjoy!

California Roll Bowl

Ingredients

4 cups steamed rice, sushi rice, or fresh greens

1 avocado, cut into ¼s and sliced thinly

1 large English cucumber or regular cucumber, sliced ⅛ inch thick

2 cups imitation crab mix

½ cup spicy mayo

½ cup sweet soy or eel sauce

optional toppings: Furikake Rice Seasoning, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Crispy Shallots or Onions, Edamame, Crispy Wonton Strips, Diced Fruit: Mango or Pineapple

Directions

Place 1 cup of rice or greens in the bottom of each serving bowl.

Fan each sliced ¼ avocado on the outside rim of each bowl on top of the rice or greens.

Shingle 10 cucumber slices around the opposite side of each bowl, leaving an open space in the center of the bowl.

Pile ½ cup of the crab mix in the center of each bowl.

Drizzle over the top with Sweet Soy or Eel Sauce and or Spicy Mayo.

Sprinkle desired toppings over the top of your bowl, serve with a side of sauce of your choice and enjoy!

