Missing Oldsmar woman's family offers $5K reward for video of missing mom

The family of a missing Oldsmar woman is now offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who has dashcam or other video footage providing insight on where Anu Awasthi went.

"They can call the police lines and submit their videos," the family said in a Tuesday Facebook post. "If the police tell us the video is genuine, we will reward $5,000."

Awasthi was last seen leaving the Walmart Supercenter on Tampa Road in Oldsmar around 10:11 a.m. on Thursday, August 10. Her husband, Vikas Awasthi, reported that he had dropped her off there for a hair appointment at 10 a.m. and returned to the store to be told by staff that his wife left just minutes after arriving.

Anu Awasthi's family said she did not have her cell phone with her but did have her purse containing her credit cards, none of which are known to have been used since she vanished. The family shared that Awasthi was struggling with the recent loss of her father and was undergoing treatment for depression.

Anu Awasthi was undergoing treatment for depression according to her family.

In another Facebook post on Tuesday, the family reported that the detective assigned to the case "has been with us all day today and has been diligently gathering and reviewing CCTV footage from multiple stores and businesses in the area. He has also been following up with bus drivers and bus cameras, as well as pursuing other leads."

Additionally, the Awasthi family reported that the nonprofit search and recovery group We Are The Essentials had volunteered their experience and expertise to help find Anu.

"They have been searching the forests and lakes in the areas that Anu was last seen, and are at it as we speak," the family wrote on Tuesday morning.

Awasthi's two adult sons Varun and Rohan posted an update overnight on Wednesday. Her children said that their mother was "a big, goofy kid herself" and that "home just isn't home without her."

If you know where Anu Awasthi may be located, call the Pinellas County Sheriff's office at 727-582-6200.