1 dead, 1 arrested following Brandon crash

Mario Charles Gonzalez, 41, of Plant City, is facing DUI manslaughter charges following a fatal crash Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Gonzalez was traveling north on the I-75 frontage road near the S.R. 60 exit ramp when he swerved to avoid stopped or slowed traffic.

His vehicle left the roadway, went up on the shoulder, spun around, went back on the roadway and collided with the right side of the tractor-trailer, according to FHP.

After impact, Gonzalez’s pickup truck overturned on the shoulder and a 27-year-old woman, who troopers say was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to an area hospital and died from her injuries.

