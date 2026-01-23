1 dead, 1 critically injured in St. Pete shooting

The Brief One man is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting in St. Pete on Friday. The shooting happened after 6:30 p.m. in the 900 block of 22nd Lane South. The man with critical injuries was taken to the hospital.



One man is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting in St. Pete that happened on Friday, according to officers.

What we know:

The St. Petersburg Police Department said the shooting happened after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of 9th Avenue South and 22nd Lane South.

One man died at the scene of the shooting, according to investigators. Another man, who they said is 35 years old, was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries, but officials said he is now in stable condition.

Authorities said two people have been detained for questioning as SPPD continues investigating.

What they're saying:

Officers have a lot they’re working through right now, and they are spread out in a large area. FOX 13 saw lots of police at houses several blocks southwest from the scene.

A spokesperson with the police department said they’re looking into whether there’s a connection.

"At this point, they’re still trying to work through that. We did get calls of shots fired from the neighborhood," said Yolanda Fernandez, a spokesperson with SPPD. "However, this is where they found the scene. So our officers and investigators are working their way back to see if it was something that started in another location and ended up here."

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims have not been released.

What you can do:

St. Pete police said they are looking for tips from anyone who may have information related to this shooting.

"Even if you live in the area and have a Ring camera or saw a car drive by between 6:30 and 7 p.m., if you saw anything suspicious, if you hear anything, please contact the police department to help our investigators do their job," Fernandez said.