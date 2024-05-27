1 dead, 2 hospitalized after airboat crash in DeSoto County: FWC

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

One person was killed, and two others were taken to a local hospital after an airboat crashed on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Officials say an airboat operator was navigating the Peace River near the Nocatee Boat in DeSoto County when the vessel hit a submerged tree branch.

READ: 1 hospitalized after shooting in Tampa, police investigating

According to the FWC, the occupants were injured as the airboat capsized.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office and DeSoto County Fire Rescue responded to help the victims, according to authorities.

The FWC says the airboat operator was declared dead, and the two passengers were hospitalized.