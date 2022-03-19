1 injured after shots fired at car in Pinellas Park, police say

One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries after shots were fired at a car they were riding in early Saturday morning, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.

Police say they responded to the area of U.S. Highway 19 N. and Bryan Dairy Road shortly after 3 a.m. after hearing shots fired in the area.

Responding officers found a vehicle stopped in the roadway with "damage consistent with a shooting" and found its occupants nearby. A passenger was taken to an area hospital for a gunshot wound but is expected to survive.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-973-8477 or the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7849.