1 killed in fiery Polk County crash involving car, dump truck
LAKE ALFRED, Fla. - One person died after a small car and a dump truck crashed early Friday, causing a fire, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
PCSO says the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. in the area of County Road 557 and Polk City Rd., between Lake Alfred and I-4.
The sheriff's office confirmed to FOX 13 that a person was killed in the crash.
What we don't know:
No further details on the crash or the person killed have been released.
