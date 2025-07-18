Expand / Collapse search

1 killed in fiery Polk County crash involving car, dump truck

By
Published  July 18, 2025 7:12am EDT
Polk County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A fiery crash involving a small car and a dump truck killed one person early Friday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
    • It happened around 5:45 a.m. in the area of County Road 557 and Polk City Rd. near Lake Alfred.
    • No further details on the crash or the person killed have been released.

LAKE ALFRED, Fla. - One person died after a small car and a dump truck crashed early Friday, causing a fire, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

PCSO says the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. in the area of County Road 557 and Polk City Rd., between Lake Alfred and I-4.

The sheriff's office confirmed to FOX 13 that a person was killed in the crash.

What we don't know:

No further details on the crash or the person killed have been released.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Polk County