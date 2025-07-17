Dover woman loses $15K after scammers used artificial intelligence to impersonate daughter

The Brief A Dover woman said scammers used artificial intelligence to clone her daughter’s voice and trick her into giving them $15,000. The caller claimed the daughter had been in a car crash and needed bail money. Hillsborough County detectives are investigating, but said cases like this are difficult to trace.



A Dover woman said she lost $15,000 in an elaborate scam where criminals used artificial intelligence to impersonate her daughter.

What we know:

Sharon Brightwell said the ordeal began last Wednesday with a frantic phone call, and she said the voice on the line was unmistakable.

"When I picked up the phone, it was my daughter's voice," Brightwell recalled. "It was her crying voice, she was hysterical."

The caller claimed she had been in a car accident involving a pregnant woman while texting and driving and her phone had been confiscated by authorities, explaining why she was calling from a different number.

A man who identified himself as a public defender then took over the call, telling Brightwell that her daughter had been taken into custody and needed to post $15,000 in bail immediately.

"I said, ‘You have got to be kidding me,’" Brightwell said.

But desperate to help, she did as instructed, withdrawing the money from her bank account and waiting for a so-called "legal courier" to arrive at her home in Dover. She handed over the money.

"When I saw them pull off, I had the most sick feeling in my stomach," she said.

It wasn’t long before Brightwell reached her real daughter and realized she’d been scammed. She’s now sharing her story in hopes of warning others about the emerging threat of AI-based voice scams.

"I absolutely don't want anybody else in our community, in our state, or anywhere else to have to go through this," she said.

How It Happened:

Brightwell believes the scammers used artificial intelligence to clone her daughter's voice, possibly pulling clips from social media videos to create a convincing imitation.

"I'm telling you, there was nothing that could have convinced me that that was not my daughter's voice that day," she said.

She also suspects the scammers researched her family online before making contact.

"The agony I went through that day, that’s just evil for people to do that to a family," she said.

After taking the money, the scammers called again, demanding an additional $30,000. Brightwell didn’t send more and eventually called the authorities.

What's next:

Hillsborough County detectives are now investigating the case. While they have not publicly confirmed the use of AI, law enforcement officials said these types of scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated and harder to trace.

They warn the public to be cautious when anyone asks for money, even if the voice on the phone sounds familiar.