1 teen dead after Spring Hill shooting over the weekend, 3 arrested: HCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Three teens are facing charges after a Spring Hill shooting that turned deadly over the weekend.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said 18-year-old Tarian Rush is facing a second-degree murder charge and two counts aggravated battery. The two other teens arrested are each facing a charge of accessory after the fact to second degree murder.

Deputies said they responded to the Publix located at Mariner Commons in Spring Hill after reports of a shooting. Once there, several victims were found around a vehicle parked near the Publix, according to investigators.

PREVIOUS: 3 injured, 3 in custody after shooting in Spring Hill, deputies say

Five teen boys were in a vehicle that drove to Publix after a shooting at the Mariner Cay's Apartments, which is located at the corner of Mariner Boulevard and Northcliffe Boulevard. Authorities said they believe the teens were shot at while they were going into that apartment complex, but they immediately drove off.

HCSO said at least one of the teens went inside Publix to ask for help.

Of the five teens in the vehicle, three were hit by gunfire. Deputies said a 16-year-old, who was taken to a local hospital after the shooting, later died from his injuries. A 15-year-old and 17-year-old were also taken to the hospital, but they are expected to make a full recovery.

The teen suspects were later found in an apartment at Mariner's Cay.

CRIME: Suspect rammed into Lakeland police vehicles at shopping plaza, crashed near park: LPD

Deputies said they believe that an ongoing feud between several of the teens, who recently got into a fight, was the reason for the shooting.

Rush, who is an adult, is being held at the Hernando County Detention Center with no bond, according to deputies. The two other teens who were arrested were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Ocala where they are being held without bond as well.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: