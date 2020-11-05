1-year-old boy hit, killed in Hernando parking lot

A 1-year-old boy died after being hit by a pickup truck in a Hernando County parking lot Thursday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it happened around 2:30 p.m. at 2211 E. Norvell Bryant Highway in Hernando City.

Troopers said the driver of a pickup truck was backing up when she hit the boy.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The address of the incident matches a business called Xtreme Fun Party Rentals. Further details about the circumstances of the incident were not provided.