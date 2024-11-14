10-time convicted felon accused of stealing guns, $50K silver bars and coins from Hillsborough homes

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A man who was released from prison in August is back behind bars after deputies say he burglarized several homes in Hillsborough County.

Deputies said they went to a home on the 2100 block of Herndon Street in Dover last Friday shortly before 10:15 p.m. because of a reported burglary in which three firearms were stolen.

They identified Justin Reeves, 34, a 10-time convicted felon, as a possible suspect.

Justin Reeves mugshot courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO’s Target Crime Unit spotted Reeves in Dover. They pulled him over for a traffic violation and arrested him for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

While searching Reeves's vehicle, deputies said they found heavy bags with a lot of collectible silver coins and silver bars inside.

Deputies say $50K of collectible silver coins and bars were stolen in an unreported burglary. Image is courtesy of HCSO.

Detectives said the silver coins and bars were stolen during an unreported burglary in Hillsborough County. They contacted the victim, who said they were out of town when the burglary took place.

Inside Reeves’ home, detectives said they found two of the three stolen guns and more coins and silver.

Hillsborough deputies found collectible silver bars and coins and two of three stolen guns when detectives searched Reeves home. Image is courtesy of HCSO.

"Thanks to excellent investigative work by our units, we were able to return stolen property to its rightful owners," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our top priority is keeping our community safe and making sure brazen criminals like this one are held responsible."

Reeves has been charged with armed burglary of a dwelling, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, felon in possession of a firearm, three counts of grand theft firearm, grand theft, second-degree grand theft, dealing in stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

The case is still under investigation.

