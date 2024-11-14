Florida man ‘should have hid his cocaine’ before calling deputies to report a break in and battery: Grady Judd

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Florida man and a teenager were arrested following a burglary and battery in Frostproof.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, a group of juveniles had been aggravating and harassing 54-year-old Everett Brown.

He added that a 14-year-old recently kicked in Brown’s door and hit him with a red broom handle.

"That’s called burglary and battery," Judd shared. "Felonies."

Brown called the sheriff’s office and deputies went out to investigate.

Judd said while deputies were investigating and processing the scene, they saw Brown’s cocaine and paraphernalia in plain view in the house.

"Everett forgot to hide his cocaine before he had us investigate the crime, so he went to jail for possession of cocaine and paraphernalia," Judd explained. "I told you – you can’t make this up."

Judd added that the 14-year-old confessed to breaking into Brown’s home and hitting him. He was charged with burglary and battery.

