100 Black Men of Tampa Bay helps young men get mentorship, professional clothing

The Brief A Tampa Bay area non-profit is mentoring young men through programs focused on confidence and leadership. The effort combines professional clothing with real-world mentorship to help shape long-term futures.



As Black History Month is celebrated across the community, the 100 Black Men of Tampa Bay are stepping in with both guidance and action.

Through programs like Suit Up and Show Out, young men are fitted with suits, shoes and ties while also building confidence and connections with mentors who look like them.

What they're saying:

President Marcel Blythe said the impact goes far beyond clothing.

"It is a hand up. It allows them the opportunity to get fitted," Blythe said. "So many of them do not have the opportunity to know what it feels like to have a great suit and a great pair of shoes."

The organization focuses on mentoring, education, health and economic empowerment with leaders hoping these moments help young men see what is possible for their future.

Suit Up and Show Out is just one of several initiatives offered by the 100 Black Men of Tampa Bay, which serves young people across the region through long-term mentorship and community involvement.

The group said consistent exposure to positive role models can help students build pride, confidence and direction.

What you can do:

More information about programs, mentorship opportunities, and upcoming events is available through the organization’s website.