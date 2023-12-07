100 volunteers spend Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day sprucing up park dedicated to veterans

This Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, Hillsborough County Veterans Memorial Park and Museum visitors will find the park refreshed and renewed after volunteers spent hours re-mulching and sprucing up high-traffic areas of the park.

In a salute to veterans, more than 100 volunteers from the Home Depot Foundation paid tribute to the "day that will live in infamy" with a beautification project on the 82nd anniversary of the attack on U.S. forces at Pearl Harbor. The foundation, which serves as the nonprofit arm of Home Depot, donated the time and materials for the park improvement project.

Every year on December 7, people from around the world come together to honor and remember the 2,403 service members and civilians who were killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. An additional 1,178 people were injured in the attack, which permanently sank two U.S. Navy battleships and destroyed 188 aircraft.

Organizers said World War II veterans were expected to attend the event in Tampa to recognize the volunteer efforts. Hillsborough County is home to the largest veteran population in Florida out of all 67 counties.

100 volunteers helped clean up the park.

The Hillsborough County Veterans Memorial Park and Museum serves as a centralized location memorializing and honoring fallen heroes and U.S. military veterans.

The park is home to more than 14 war memorials and tranquil green space along the scenic Tampa Bypass Canal. Free and open daily, the park’s hours are 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Museum hours are 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

For more information about VA benefits assistance or Veterans Memorial Park, call (813) 635-8316.