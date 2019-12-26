$10,000 now being offered for information in case of Disney World bus driver who went missing in 2017

A day before the two year anniversary of the last time he was seen alive, investigators are now offering a $10,000 reward for any information into the disappearance of Disney bus driver 35-year-old Brian Klecha.

Surveillance images show Klecha making a bank transaction at a MidFlorida Credit Union in Auburndale on December 27, 2017. No one has seen him since.

"Something must have happened and it's terrible and I fear the worst. He had so much heart and people could easily take advantage of that," Klecha's roommate, Andrew Dowler said.

Dowler may have been the last person to speak to Klecha. The day before he disappeared, Klecha moved into a home with Dowler and another roommate, who is now a person of interest in the disappearance but isn't being named.

Just before 7 a.m. on December 28, 2017, a day after he stopped at the bank, Klecha sent an email to Dowler.

"At the moment, I might not be at my best," he wrote.

He ended the email saying he looked forward to "having a great working relationship and friendship."

"He promised me he would be here on New Year's to settle up and everything. What can you do about it other than ask people, but nobody knows anything, it seems," Dowler said.

Three months later, the same roommate who is a person of interest was driving Klecha's car and crashed it Tampa.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement believes foul play may have been involved and Klecha could have been a victim of domestic abuse.

“After two years, we continue to work leads in this case, but we need more information. Someone knows what happened to Brian, or where he is now, and we won’t stop until we know,” said FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell. “We are asking anyone with information about Brian Klecha to please contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.”

The reward of up to $10,000 is being offered by the family of Brian Klecha, Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay and FDLE.

