10,976 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Friday; 219 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 10,976 Friday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 1,698,570.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 26,254, an increase of 219 since Thursday's update. In addition, a total of 431 non-Floridians have died in the state.

Locally, Pasco County reported 21 new deaths, Pinellas reported 14, Sarasota reported 13, Hillsborough reported eight, Citrus and Polk each reported four, Hernando reported two, and Highlands reported one.

Of the 1,698,570 cases, 1,667,442 are Florida residents while 31,128 are non-Florida residents in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 99,421

Pinellas: 58,591

Sarasota: 24,353

Manatee: 28,160

Sumter: 6,997

Polk: 49,692

Citrus: 8,550

Hernando: 9,820

Pasco: 29,171

Highlands: 6,398

DeSoto: 3,350

Hardee: 2,555

Florida new resident cases in orange; new resident deaths in gray. Note: Deaths usually appear to be trending down because of the delay in confirming the last few days of data. Source: Fla. Dept. of Health.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Friday, 6,376 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, with a state total of 71,864 having been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. Thursday, 23,455 more patients received their first vaccine dose in Florida, for a total of 1,332,746. Meanwhile, 19,975 more people received their second and final dose, meaning 273,249 have completed both rounds.

The number of new cases had generally been trending down in the fall, mirroring the number of tests being given. But it has begun to increase again.

The rate of positive new tests has declined from its summertime peak, remaining below 10% for several months, but it reached that point again during the holiday season and into 2021. It was at 14.46% on Thursday, the most recent date available.

After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August that continued until November -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable. The 272 new deaths reported Friday was the largest single-day increase of the pandemic.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days, and data can take days or weeks to validate. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

