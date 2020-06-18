11 face felony charges from night of civil unrest; more charges likely in coming weeks, state attorney says

On the night of May 30, 40 people were arrested for looting and rioting in the University Mall area of Tampa. Now, 11 people have been formally charged with 15 felonies, which include battery of a law enforcement officer, looting, rioting and drug possession.

State Attorney Andrew Warren is determined to have every looter and rioter face justice.

“When we were watching on TV our city go from peaceful protest into the violence and destruction that night, watching the fires burn in the city of Tampa, these are some of the people who are robbing, burglarizing, burning gas stations, drug stores, jewelry stores these are the people, not the protesters,“ explained Warren.

Some of the accused looters have already made it in front of Hillsborough Judge Catherine Catlin and she did not hold back. Catlin exclaimed, “Oh my gos,h Mr. Fletcher, how did we get here? It’s just not worth it. It’s not worth it for Mr. Floyd’s memory."

"It’s not worth all your rights,” she continued. “If you’re convicted of these felonies, you just lost your right to vote, the best way to make change.”



The shocking images from that night are hard to forget. Looters were seen breaking into stores and setting businesses on fire. The Champs Sports store was completely destroyed.

Tampa police said more arrests have been made this week after spending hours reviewing dozens and dozens of videos of the looting. Some stolen merchandise has even been recovered.

Warren said make no mistake, these 11 charged today is just the start. “Taking advantage of the situation to loot, riot, and steal and attack law enforcement those are the people that we’re going after,” Warren explained.

The State Attorney’s Office is still reviewing 130 cases and they expect more to be charged in the coming weeks.