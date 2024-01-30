11-year-old boy arrested for threatening shooting at Pinellas Park Middle School: Deputies

An 11-year-old boy is facing charges after Pinellas County deputies say he sent text messages about opening fire at an area middle school.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the boy sent text messages to another student about conducting a school shooting that would take place at Pinellas Park Middle School. He is also accused of sending a photo of what appeared to be an AR-15 to the student.

Investigators say the 11-year-old initially denied sending the messages but later admitted that it was a joke. They also found a BB gun that looked like an AR-15.

The boy was charged with one count of written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting.

Anyone with information on any threats is asked to notify the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office immediately at (727) 582-6200 or via https://getfortifyfl.com/.

