11-year-old takes on Swim Across America challenge in support of older sister

11-year old Emmersan Grieco-Routh, who often goes by Emmie, was one of dozens of swimmers who suited up and made a splash to fight cancer on Saturday morning at the 14th annual 'Swim Across America' open water swim in St. Pete.

On the shoreline cheering her on was one very special person, and the reason for her participation; Her 13-year-old sister Frankie, who is celebrating being 10 years cancer-free of a rare form of lymphoma.

Also joined by her youngest sister Augustine, her friends, and parents, the group described what a roller coaster of a journey it's been to get here.

"It was really challenging," Giselle Grieco-Routh recalled. "I was two weeks pregnant with Augustine when Frankie was diagnosed. She was only three and Emerson was 10 months old. Our lives and family, everything just kind of fell apart overnight. There were really scary nights where we didn't know what the future was going to hold for us. But we had some great friends and family come and rally behind us and support us, and we had good doctors that saved her life."

"I have no cancer anymore," Frankie smiled. "I just had like two pokes, and I don't have any pokes anymore."

Despite her cancer-free diagnosis, Frankie requires continued medical check-ins because of epilepsy, which is why the Grieco-Routh's moved to St. Pete last year.

"We chose to come to St. Petersburg to get her ongoing care at John's Hopkins for oncology and neurology and we're really thrilled to be here.

Emmie not only swam, but her team raised over $15,000 dollars for cancer research, which will go right back to the hospital where Frankie currently receives care.

"The money raised from Swim Across America goes specifically to our cancer research trials," added Jenine Rabin, Executive VP of JHAC foundation. "That's what this event is fueling, hopefully no more cancer someday."

Since 2012, Swim Across America has helped raise more than $2 million for local cancer research.

