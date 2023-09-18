13-year-old arrested for threatening to shoot students at Tampa middle school, deputies say

article

A teenager in Tampa told his girlfriend that he was going to shoot students at Buchanan Middle School, according to investigators.

Officials say on Monday, a 13-year-old was taken into custody after he sent messages on Snapchat to his girlfriend, an eighth grader at Buchanan Middle School.

The teen was charged with written or electronic threat to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism and unlawful use of a two-way communications device after sending messages about shooting students, according to deputies.

"Unfortunately, this teenager has learned the hard way that if you make an online threat, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will hold you accountable," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "I implore parents to talk about social media and its proper use with their children. We will investigate every threat with diligence and determination."

When authorities spoke to the boy's parents, they said he had no access to guns in his home.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.