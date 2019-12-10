13-year-old who fatally stabbed grandmother at St. Pete home will be charged as an adult

article

Prosecutors announced a young teen will be tried as an adult for killing his grandmother inside her St. Petersburg home.

On Tuesday, the state attorney’s office announced Javarick Wayne Henderson Jr. was transported from a detention center for juveniles to Pinellas County Jail in Clearwater. Henderson was charged with murder in the death of his grandmother, 58-year-old Gloria Davis.

St. Petersburg police said they received a call for help sometime after 3:30 p.m. on November 25 – just a few days before Thanksgiving. According to an arrest report, Henderson Jr. was found covered in blood with cuts on his hands and red marks on his body.

The report said his brother “heard Henderson screaming and loud sounds coming from the kitchen area.”

According to detectives, the teen told his brother he “did something bad and not to call 911” and “to wait until the morning because he needed time to think.”

Henderson’s father and Davis’ son, Javarick Henderson Sr., told FOX 13 it’s devastating.

“I lost my son. I lost him as a child, emotionally, spiritually. I mean, that’s my son, so I still love him,” said Henderson Sr. “I brought him into this world, and at the same time I lost my mother who brought me into this world also.”

