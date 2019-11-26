Father devastated after teen son accused in deadly stabbing

A 13-year-old boy appeared before a Pinellas County judge Tuesday, accused of stabbing his grandmother to death.

Javarick Henderson, Jr. is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Gloria Davis, 58, at her home on 60th Avenue Monday morning.

An arrest report released by St. Petersburg Police states Henderson Jr. was covered in blood with cuts on his hand and red marks on his body. The report said the brother “heard Henderson screaming and loud sounds coming from the kitchen area.”

Detectives said the teen told his brother he “did something bad and not to call 911” and “to wait until the morning because he needed time to think.”

Henderson’s father and Davis’ son, Javarick Henderson Sr., told FOX 13 it’s devastating.

“I lost my son. I lost him as a child, emotionally, spiritually. I mean, that’s my son, so I still love him,” said Henderson Sr. “I brought him into this world, and at the same time I lost my mother who brought me into this world also.”

Henderson Sr. said his son is a good kid and what happened is uncharacteristic. Police said the boy had never been in any trouble before with police or at school, and investigators are still looking for a motive.

While Henderson Sr. waits to see what happens next with his son, he mourns his mother who was a woman beloved by many for her big heart.

“People wonder why it’s a shock and people know her in the community that’s because of what type of lady she was and what type of love she gave to everyone,” he said.

Henderson Sr. says his mother loved all three of her grandsons and having his son in jail and his mother gone are huge losses to bear.

Prosecutors are deciding whether to charge the teen as an adult.