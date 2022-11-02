16-year-old faces murder charge after deadly shooting in Brandon

article

A teen suspect is accused of shooting and killing a man in Brandon, according to Hillsborough County deputies.

According to the sheriff's office, they arrested 16-year-old Justin Baldera on Wednesday morning. Before 9 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the shooting in the 200 block of Harmony Lane.

When they arrived, they found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds, officials reported. They said it appears an argument occurred between Baldera and the victim before the shooting occurred. Both know each other.

The victim was not publicly identified by deputies.

Baldera, who attends Brandon Adult School, was later taken into custody. He faces charges of murder in the first degree.