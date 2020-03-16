160 positive cases, 5 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Florida

The Florida Department of Health says five people have died and 160 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Four of the current cases are in Pinellas County men between the ages of 58 and 67.

Additionally, there are six residents suffering from the disease in other states.

Of the 160 cases, 128 of them had been traced to travel or contact with someone who was known to have the virus, but 32 of them were from an unknown origin.

As of 8 p.m. Monday, the state said 1805 people have been tested for COVID-19 and 829 results were still pending.

Manatee County officials said Monday that, despite the probability of community spread of the disease, its beaches would remain open and no restrictions were being put into place.

To slow the spread of the virus, nearly all public events in the state have been canceled, and some South Florida beaches have even been closed.

Tampa mayor Jane Castor and St. Petersburg mayor Rick Kriseman announced Monday there would be limits on the number of patrons and operating hours for bars and restaurants.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

