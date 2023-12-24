17-year-old dies after car flips, hits light pole during crash on US-41: FHP
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - A 17-year-old Gibsonton man died after a crash on US-41 early Sunday morning, according to troopers.
Officials say a 44-year-old Wimauma man was driving a Chevy Equinox south on US-41 just before 2 a.m. The 17-year-old was driving an Acura TL north on US-41, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Authorities say the Wimauma man made a U-turn into the path of the Acura near the intersection of Villemaire Road.
According to FHP, the 17-year-old tried to avoid the Chevy but the two vehicles still collided.
The impact caused the Acura to enter the grass median, rotate back across the road, and hit a concrete culvert after ending up on the east shoulder, according to officials.
Authorities say the Acura flipped several times and hit a light pole.
The car also hit several parked cars at the 1st Rate Auto dealership, according to troopers. The 44-year-old man was not injured during the crash.
Officials say the 17-year-old died at the scene of the crash.