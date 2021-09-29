1972 Chevelle: Seminole man makes upgrades to handed-down family car

For one Bay Area man, his Chevelle is a family legacy.

"This is a 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454, original big block car," explained Jason Danler, while showing off his "Great Ride" on Good Day Tampa Bay.

That Chevelle has spent quite a bit of its life in the Tampa Bay area.

"My dad bought the car brand-new May 1972 from what was then Ross Chevrolet over in St Pete," Danler said. " Everybody now knows it as Maher Chevrolet. My dad drove it back and forth every day to work for quite a while."

The '72 Chevelle still has part of it's original 454 "big block" engine, though Danler has made few changes under the hood.

"The aluminum heads, aluminum intake," he mentions. "It now has a modern EF5 setup on the top so we can get better gas mileage."

Jason's father handed him the keys in 2002, and there are some upgrades he likes and some he doesn't.

"He's a little iffy on the air ride but he's come around to it quite recently," he explained. " I was kind of hesitant. I didn't think I could do it right at the beginning but step by step we were able to do it. It's come around quite a bit, and I actually enjoy it more now than I ever thought I would."