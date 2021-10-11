2 arrested after breaking into Pinellas County Justice Center

article

Deputies said two homeless people are accused of burglarizing the Pinellas County Justice Center on Sunday night.

Around 8:34 p.m., the sheriff's office received a call of a break-in at the front entrance of the building. When they arrived, the glass of the front door was shattered. They said they spotted 47-year-old Catherine Adams inside.

When confronted, deputies said Adams exited the building and arrested her. Deputies entered the courthouse, where they found and arrested arrested 49-year-old William Atkins.

Investigators said Atkins used a small piece of rebar to shatter the glass door. It doesn't appear that either made it past the security checkpoint located inside the Justice Center.

Both were arrested and booked into Pinellas County Jail. Officials didn't provide a motive, but said the investigation is still underway.

Adams was arrested for armed burglary of an occupied structure. Atkins faces charges of armed burglary of an occupied structure, felony criminal mischief, and felony theft from a construction site.