2 arrested in Winter Haven traffic stop turned drug bust

Two men are facing multiple drug charges after police say they found bags of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and ecstasy inside a vehicle they recently pulled over in Winter Haven.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, officers stopped a silver Chevrolet Malibu in the area of 4th Street NE on January 28, shortly after 11:30 p.m. for a tag light infraction.

Police say as they contacted the driver, Yvon Augustin, 42, of Winter Haven, they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

According to police, when asked if Augustin or his passenger, Pierre Bernard Dugazon, 43, of Winter Haven, had a medical marijuana card, they both said no. That’s when officers say they asked the pair to step out of the car.

However, before getting out, police say Augustin continued poking around underneath the driver’s seat like he was trying to grab something.

According to WHPD, Augustin was asked to leave everything inside the car as he got out, but he couldn’t stand still. After searching the vehicle and Augustin, police say they found multiple baggies of methamphetamine.

When Dugazon got out of the car, police say he started running westbound on Sears Ave.

The officers say they chased him and deployed an agency-issued Taser when he ignored commands to stop. They added that the Taser did not stop Dugazon because of the clothes he was wearing. However, police say they were able to take him into custody after he stumbled, and a short scuffle ensued.

Police noted that Dugazon tensed up and shoved his arms underneath his body. Officers say they seized multiple pills and powder from Dugazon.

According to WHPD, officers recovered a total of 57.2 grams of methamphetamine, 9.6 grams of fentanyl and 29.2 grams of methamphetamine and 14.5 grams of cocaine and 3.7 grams of ecstasy and 9.9 grams of marijuana.

Once Dugazon was medically cleared from the hospital, he was booked into the Polk County Jail on charges of trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of ecstasy, possession of cocaine, resisting officer without violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Augustin was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, possessing a vehicle known for drug sales and possession of paraphernalia.

"Our officers continue to put their lives on the line as they are dedicated to getting these drugs off the street while encountering the deadly drug of Fentanyl," said Police Chief David Brannan. "We are dedicated to find those who continue to threaten our community with these dangerous drugs and put them behind bars."

