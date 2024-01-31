Sierra Hernandez murder: Polk County woman accused in missing woman’s death wants out of jail

A Polk County woman charged in connection with the death of Sierra Hernandez is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday afternoon where she is expected to ask to be released on bond, but the state attorney is fighting it.

Daphne Fernandez, 44, was arrested after a Polk County deputy pulled her over on Jan. 15 for knowingly driving with a suspended license.

At that time, deputies say she was driving a gray 1999 Ford Crown Victoria that belonged to missing woman, Sierra Hernandez.

Fernandez originally said she had permission to use the vehicle. However, since the search for Sierra Hernandez was active and on going, Fernandez was a suspect in the case.

Sierra Hernandez's loved ones put up fliers hoping to find her.

Four days after her arrest, investigators say they found Hernandez’s medical paperwork from Jan. 8 at the Winter Haven home Fernandez shared with Enrique Martinez while executing a search warrant.

Investigators say they also found a large pile of burned items in the backyard that included human remains.

Hernandez was reported missing on Jan. 14, but detectives believe she was killed days earlier. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said deputies recovered her body.

Pictured: Sierra Hernandez

According to court documents, Fernandez lied to detectives when asked about having Hernandez’s vehicle, assisted in concealing her murder and helped Martinez avoid arrest.

Martinez, who was also a suspect in a November 2023 murder at a homeless camp, was taken into custody on Jan. 23 after spending two months on the run.

Enrique Martinez mugshot courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Initially, Fernandez was charged with attempted felony murder, abuse of a body, kidnapping and accessory after the fact.

She is now charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the Sierra Hernandez case instead of attempted felony murder. The new charges stem from the state attorney's investigation into the case and the collection of the interviews with the witnesses following the arrest of the suspected killer, Enrique Martinez.

Daphne Fernandez mugshot courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Her bond was initially set at $1 million.

Fernandez’s hearing is set for 2 p.m. on Wednesday.