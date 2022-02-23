2 Bay Area school districts face more than $10 million in budget cuts

As state legislators are about to begin negotiations over a budget that includes cuts to area school districts over their mask rules, members of Congress are calling for a federal investigation.

Hillsborough and Sarasota school districts both stand to lose more than $10 million as part of the budget that has passed the house, but not the senate.

"It is callous, it's mean, it's unnecessary, and ultimately it's going to hurt this entire community," said Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Florida).

She and other Democratic members of Congress are asking the Secretary of Education to investigate the cuts, which were promised by the state at the beginning of the school year as 12 school boards voted to require masks in schools.

The state house calls the cuts the "Putting Parents First Adjustment." The state Department of Education said the proverbial scientific jury was out on whether they were needed to stop the spread of COVID-19 among students.

Hillsborough and Sarasota school districts are now facing $14 million and $12 million in cuts, respectively.

"The legislature and Governor DeSantis, what do they want us to cut? Do they want us to cut athletics? School safety? Do they want us to cut mental health counselors?" asked Castor.

State house members argue the cuts should come from higher-paid administrators, as they calculated the cuts for each district based on how many are making over $100,000.

It passed the house 102-14, with eight Republicans and two Democrats from those counties voting in favor of the budget, and two Democrats voting against it.

Hillsborough Republicans who voted for the budget - which includes the cuts - are Reps. Beltran, Koster, McClure, and Toledo. Democratic members from Hillsborough to vote in favor are Reps. Hart and Valdes.

Democratic Reps. Driskell and Learned voted to oppose the budget. Sarasota Republicans to vote for the budget are Reps. Buchanan, Cloud, Gregory and McFarland.

Michelle Rayner - who represents both counties - did not cast a vote.

"It is the only method that we have as a legislature to hold folks accountable," State Rep. Randy Fine (R-Palm Bay), said last week.

The Senate did not pass the $200 million in cuts as part of its budget, which means the two chambers now must negotiate.

The Miami-Dade district could lose $72 million, Broward $32 million and Orange $17 million.

Hillsborough's superintendent insisted last week it would be impossible to keep the cuts from impacting programs.

"I just have a hard time with individuals that want to take money away from children and resources and away from students and staff," said Superintendent Addison Davis.

The senate president has said the cuts are not among his priorities, but that he will consider all aspects of the house budget.

Some senators have expressed concern that administrators could be penalized for cuts regarding a mask policy they had nothing to do with.