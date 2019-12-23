2 dead, at least 2 injured in Dover crash Monday

article

Two people have died and another two were taken to the hospital after a crash in a residential area of Dover, Florida Monday.

A Hillsborough County Fire Rescue spokesperson said at least one person was thrown from a vehicle.

At the scene, a red van or SUV with apparent front-end damage was visible near a white passenger van, which had turned onto its side.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Mott Road, at Gavin Road, in a neighborhood located between Interstate 4 and Highway 60.

The cause of the crash was unclear, but heavy rains moved through the area Monday morning, into the afternoon, resulting in incidents, from Pinellas County to Central Florida.

Advertisement

Check back for updates on this developing story.