2 dogs, 3 snakes rescued from Tampa house fire

A Tampa home was engulfed in flames on Monday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Just after 9 a.m., officials say multiple people called 911 to report a fire coming from a home on the 4000 block of East Sligh Avenue.

According to firefighters, there was a heavy fire coming from the front of the house. Crews say they fought the fire and tried to keep it from spreading.

First responders learned that there may be people inside the home and quickly searched, according to HCFR. All occupants got out of the home safely. However, firefighters rescued two dogs and three snakes that were unharmed, according to crews.

Authorities say the fire was under control within 15 minutes of the first fire engine arriving on the scene.

There were no injuries, according to HCFR.

The Fire Investigations Unit determined that the fire was accidental.