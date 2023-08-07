2 dogs die, 2 cats go missing after North Port house engulfed in flames

North Port firefighters say two dogs did not survive a house fire early on Monday morning.

Firefighters also say two cats are still missing after the fire.

Around 2 a.m., North Port Fire Rescue went to the 3800 block of Ulman Avenue where they saw a single-story house on fire.

Firefighters say flames were already venting through the roof and a large portion of the roof collapsed while they were at the scene.

Crews say they received a report that the owners were not home at the time, but that pets could still be inside.

Fire crews tried to extinguish the fire from outside and inside, according to firefighters. They say they also conducted a search for the pets.

Crews say they found two dogs and took them out of the house. They tried to save the dogs, but they did not survive.

The home has significant damage however no other homes or buildings were impacted by the fire, according to crews. Sarasota County Fire Department assisted with water supply.

Crews also say that no firefighters or civilians were hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.