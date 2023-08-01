Raccoon tests positive for rabies after fighting family dog in Polk County, officials say

article

Polk County confirmed its third case of rabies this year after a family dog fought with an aggressive raccoon, deputies said.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on July 26 in the Green Road area of unincorporated Lakeland.

The dog's owner shot and killed the raccoon when it would not let go of the dog, deputies saif. The family then contacted PCSO Animal Control.

PCSO says a deputy took the raccoon carcass to Tampa for testing. Officials received the test results from the state laboratory on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The results showed that the raccoon was positive for rabies, according to PCSO.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement that the dogs injuries were minor, and it was given a rabies vaccine after the incident. The dog will also be quarantined to ensure it wasn't infected by the raccoon, the sheriff said.

"Please, if you find a wild animal in distress, appearing sick, or acting aggressive, stay away from it and contact Animal Control immediately," said Sheriff Judd in a statement.